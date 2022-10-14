A typical day at the crèche

Ever wondered what your little one gets up to all day?

Ever wondered what your little one gets up to all day?

Have you ever wondered what your child does all day at nursery? Each crèche has a different schedule but this is what a typical day can look like.

8:30 – 10:00: Parents drop off their children and the kids play together inside. At our crèche, we may offer a group activity like yoga, dancing, or reading a book together at this time of the day. The children reconnect with their friends and staff, and ease into the group on their own terms.

9:30 – 10:00: The babies (those who have two naps a day) have fruit and water at the table and go down for a nap. When they go into the bedroom in their pyjamas, the staff member tells the whole group: "[Baby] is going to bed, sleep well".

9:45 – 10:00: The toddlers (who only have an afternoon nap) tidy up together. By doing this, children learn to keep their surroundings neat and that it is something we do together. It also provides a clear ending to the morning’s activities.

10:00 – 10:30: Toddlers have water with fruit or a biscuit and go on the potty or toilet or we change their diaper. When everyone is at the table, we sing a song and say good morning to everyone around the table. Before leaving the table, we may read a book together or have a discussion about whatever the children want to talk about. This way, toddlers learn to interact socially, listen, wait their turn, be patient and share, and they learn that their input has value and that others want to hear it.

10:30 – 10:45: We get ready to go outside to play. We encourage the children to put on their shoes and coats themselves and ask for help if the challenge is too great. This way they learn to problem-solve, take care of themselves, and that they can ask an adult for help if they really need them.

10:45 – 11:45: The children play freely outside. Staff members help them resolve conflicts but let them play and explore for themselves as much as possible. This way, children learn to trust themselves and take risks.

11:45 – 12:30: Lunch time. We try to vary between bread, veggies, and vegetarian bites to extend the children’s palates. Children who finish eating can play until they go for a nap.

12:30 – 13:00: The toddlers go to bed, and the babies have their lunch.

13:00 – 15:00: The babies play - outside if it’s not wet - while the toddlers sleep. If there are children who are almost at school age, they may just rest for an hour and then do an activity with a staff member or on their own. This is a perfect time for activities such as doing a puzzle or painting.

15:00 – 15:45: Toddlers wake up, get dressed, read a book or sing a song together, and go to the table for an afternoon snack. The babies go to bed again.

15:45 – 16:15: At our crèche we tend to have crackers and water for the afternoon snack.

16:15 onwards: Children play outside until their parents come to pick them up. We take the babies out of bed and dress them when their parents come to pick them up.

Merel Miedema is an early childhood educator in Amsterdam, where she works at one of the city’s oldest independent and green crèches. She writes the Luxembourg Times’ Crèche Life column, published on the website every other Saturday.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.