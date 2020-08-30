You're never too old to learn something new, from singing or self-confidence skills, to creative writing or calligraphy

You're never too old to learn something new, from singing or self-confidence skills, to creative writing or calligraphy

Brush up on language skills, improve professional qualifications, try some cooking, or create mosaics

Don't worry if 2022 passed you by, there's still time to enrol in some adult education classes for January 2023, whether it's honing your work skills, or taking up a new hobby.

There are numerous ways to retrain, gain skills, or try your hand at something new through lifelong learning and second degrees. From singing and self-confidence, to creative writing and cooking, we take you through the places that offer adult education courses.



Please check website links in this article to find out more about enrolment, or whether classes are in person or online.

Lifelong-learning.lu

Pooling the resources of some 300 training providers with almost 12,500 courses, lifelong-learning.lu gives everyone in Luxembourg the opportunity to improve their knowledge, skills, competencies and qualifications for personal or professional reasons.

The organisation's aims are to help people get new skills linked to their existing work; help people to get back to work or young adults to transition from school to work; and, career development or training and qualifications for a new career. It also welcomes retired people looking to extend their skills in languages for example.

Courses, seminars and evening or day classes can be taken in a wide variety of subjects from agriculture, communications, craft and art, health, finance, law, languages, transport and construction, HR, mechanics, electrical engineering, science, social science and environment, professional development, ICT and telecommunications, security and project management.

Courses are available in English, French, German, Luxembourgish and Portuguese, and you can click on the language tab to find out which suppliers and courses are available to you. In addition lifelong-learning.lu offers "access diplomas" for those wishing to go on to university, and master craftsmanship certification.

The arts and crafts section includes courses on sculpture, painting, woodcarving, calligraphy and there are classes for piano, guitar, keyboard, singing and solfege.

Courses are offered locally in commune or school buildings and financial support is provided to individuals and companies.

Second Degree asbl

Created in 1998, Second Degree offers a wide range of courses for adults in English. Typically each course requires two hours per week for eight weeks and runs over three terms (September to December, January to March, and April to June) with courses held in St George's School in Hamm, or taking place via Zoom.

Courses include Bollywood dancing, furniture upholstery, creative writing, vegan and vegetarian Indian cookery, interior design, mosaic making, oil painting, photography and photoshop, sculpture and basic sewing. The winter term starts 16 January.

The Digital Learning Hub - Belval

Launched in 2021, this service is designed to help people improve or increase their level of IT skills. The Digital Learning Hub is based at Belval and has 150 computers available 24/7. Run by the Ministry of Educaction, it offers 130 IT-related courses such as cybersecurity, IT administration, block chain, and coding. The 42 programme has no teachers, no requirement to know maths or coding, and works on peer-to-peer support.

Anyone aged 18 years or more can study and there are no qualifications requirements. You can register online and classes are free if you are a student, a civil servant, or registered with ADEM. Some courses are free to all, others have a price but are heavily subsidised.

House of Training

Providing continuous vocational training for individuals, and certified courses in a number of fields including banking, finance, law, project management, IT and software, and marketing.

IT, banking, project management and law courses are certified at House of Training Photo:Chris Karaba

The House of Training also offers a number of professional development courses including participating in meetings, writing at work, or giving speeches.

You can view the online calendar for upcoming courses and seminars here.

Luxembourg Lifelong Learning Center

Run by the Chamber of Employees, the LLLC offers adult education in the form of evening classes, seminars, university courses and professional certifications, in a number of languages and locations across Luxembourg.

Courses include office tool fundamentals, self-confidence, and a plethora of courses related to specific professions such as finance, accounting or law. Seminars touch on topics including leadership and communication skills.

Language-learning

If you're looking for language classes, your local commune is a good first port of call. This article lists all the education establishments and schools offering courses in Luxembourgish, but many provide classes to learn other languages.

Higher education and networking

For more information on higher education in Luxembourg read this article, and for more ideas about networking, you can get some tips on how to expand your network or meet like-minded professionals here.

