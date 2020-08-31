Expand your child's horizons beyond the classroom with sports, dance, music, art or even app design

Is your child crazy about football, a martial arts master, prefers street dance or to pick up a paintbrush? There are plenty of after-school activities in the Grand Duchy covering all manner of sports, arts, music, dance, drama and even computer coding.

First stop

Check out what after-school classes your local commune or school has to offer first. Many activities are subsidised and offer good value for money, plus staying local will mean you avoid travelling long distances to drop off or collect your child.

Football, rugby, basketball, cricket, martial arts, and other sports

If he or she is football crazy, then you should check the FLF website for local clubs, most of which run soccer training for kids, whilst Soccer Soccer offers elite training camps for children's football, including those hosted at the International School of Luxembourg (ISL). The Football Klinik Academy runs training programmes for kids aged 4 to 18 years on Fridays and Saturdays.

There are numerous basketball clubs in Luxembourg listed here. You'll find a list of volleyball clubs here, with information about golf lessons here.

Beginners for the Under 6 and Under 12 teams are invited to regular training with the Rugby Club of Luxembourg, whilst the Walferdange Rugby Club runs a school on Saturday mornings. CSCE Rugby Luxembourg welcomes Under 8s to Under 14s to practice on Wednesdays and Saturdays, Juniors on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Under 6s on Saturdays. The Rugby Eagles in Kopstal has schools for under 6, under 8, under 10, under 12 and under 14. You can find out more about youth and children's teams here.

Top Squash holds an introduction to this active sport as well as a junior programme. There are many local tennis clubs, nearly all providing tuition for children, whilst Tennis Spora in Bambesch has a tennis school. Luxembourg Lacrosse also supports youth teams.

The Optimists Cricket Club has an under-13s team, whilst Luxembourg Cricket has training for children aged 5-18 years.

Karate kids, or those who prefer Judo, Aikido, Ju Jitsu, Kung Fu, Taekwondo or Krav Magna can find a list of all the clubs in Luxembourg here. Children can try out Taiji at various venues throughout the week here.

You can check out our article on sporting associations and clubs here, from archery to triathlon training.

Swimming

If you want your child to attain the swimming certificate or just use up some energy, there are several pools in Luxembourg offering swim classes for children (mainly over 6 years-old, but some offer classes for younger children).

Start with Les Thermes (Bertrange), Syrdall Schwemm (Neideranven), d’Coque (Kirchberg) or Pidal (Walferdange) or find the pool most local to you that runs a swim club from the Luxembourg Federation of Swimming here.

If you live close to the Belgian border you can try Plouf Club in Arlon for weekday and weekend swim courses. Les enfants de Poséidon runs lessons at the pools at Gare, Belair, Geesseknäppchen and Batty-Weber and swim schools in Belair and Gasperich.

Horse-riding

If your children prefer equine company, there are plenty of options in horse-friendly Luxembourg.

Bricher Paerdsstall in Brouch gives lessons to children from 4 years and offers horse encounters to those with dyslexia and dyscalculia. Children from 8 years-old can take riding lessons at Reitstall Kockelscheier.

You can find a map of equestrian centres in Luxembourg here.

Art and music

Got a little Picasso or Kahlo? Kids can take art classes with Sonja Soyer, iKris8 or Signe Art Studio. Anna Barcia also has classes, Painting with Anna, for seven to twelve year olds.

A new initiative TippTopp offers open studio sessions every Tuesday and Thursday from 14.30 to 18.00 for a one-off fee. There's no need to book you just drop in and pick a creative activity from Tote bag and t-shirt painting, to tie dye or art on canvas. All tools and paint are provided.

There are regional music schools and three music conservatories in Luxembourg Conservatoire Esch/Alzette

Music lessons are extremely popular in Luxembourg. In addition to a plethora of private teachers, UGDA runs regional music schools across the country.

There are three music conservatories – Luxembourg City, Esch-sur-Alzette and Ettelbruck/Diekirch – all offering tuition (and classes in dance and theatre).

The Music Factory in Bergem and Roeser has lessons in guitar, percussion, drums, saxophone, clarinet, piano and singing. For learning to play all styles of music, including pop, try Cavem, which offers classes at a number of locations in Luxembourg in keyboard, guitar, drums and pop singing.

The Rock University also has courses with a more contemporary flavour. You'll find a list of music schools in Luxembourg here.

Kelsey Hopper welcomes children to her studio for music lessons on Saturdays and offers piano lessons.

Le Nid des Talents - Altrimenti Cultural Centre

A newish initiative Le Nid des Talents based at the Altrimenti Cultural Centre says that learning happens best when the mind and body are allowed to interact freely, without tension or pressure. It offers a range of disciplines for children to discover new passions in art and crafts, music, theatre and montessori, pooling together a great set of resources, experts and advocates in their fields.

Guitar lessons using the Suzuki method are available for children aged 4 years or more, and children can take harp lessons. Amusiking offers Dalcroze Eurythmics for children (as early as 2 years) and adults to explore music through their bodies. The centre also has art and craft workshops for children aged 6-10 years and theatre classes for children aged 8-12 years in French and English (subject to demand).

Dance and drama

Is your child a little ballerina or hip-hop groover? Dance is a good form of exercise and expression for kids. The FlashDance Academy runs classes in ballet, jazz, hip-hop, breakdance, clip dance, tap, salsa and even ballroom dancing, in Bertrange and Ettelbruck.

If your child is experienced or really serious about dance, then the Li Martelling Cathy Moes school is a good bet whilst Walferdange commune runs a ballet school that follows the Royal Academy of Dance. Gymnastics and dance can be found at Rhythmo-Cats in Limpertsberg.

Art in Motion in Mersch has dance classes for kids in hip hop, breakdance and Afro Fusion.

In addition to ballet and jazz, the Jeanette Hutchines School of Dance in Sandweiler offers musical theatre classes. Hip hop, ballet, and jazz dance classes are on offer at the Ecole de Danse Sabrina Iacovazzi, and you can add these to the list plus contemporary dance at Helen's Dance in Limpertsberg.

Think you might be rearing the next Julianne Moore or Johnny Depp? Acting classes could be just the thing. The Altimentri centre in the city has launched a musical theatre training programme, which starts in October. There will be singing, dancing and acting lessons.

Read our article on drama groups and acting classes to discover more places.

Computers and coding

Got a computer geek – look no further than Workshop4me which helps kids make the leap from consumers to creators, teaching children and young adults aged 5 to 16 years creative computing, coding and app development. Kids can learn to create their own animation, game or mobile app. Coding and robotics sessions will start again in September from 10.00 to 11.00 and 11.00 to 12.00 on Saturdays at Forum Geeseknappchen in Merl. The sessions are held in French and English, and you can find more information here.

Kids Life Skills is a non-profit organisation that teaches kids ages 4-13 years the skills they need to be successful in the tech-focused future, offering weekly workshops on a variety of topics including computer coding, robotics and more. Supported by the FNR and digital Luxembourg, it is currently offering subsidies of 25-75% for low income families.

Coding workshops Shutterstock

Code Clubs exist in Luxembourg City and the south, offering support for kids aged 8-12 years in all manner of computer coding activities. There's a summer coding day on 1 September.

CoderDojo is for 9 to 18 year-olds, and meets every Thursday (including holidays) from 18.00 to 20.00 at Bonnevoie.

In addition to coding, kids can try out raspberry pi or the in-house 3D printer, and laptops are provided on-site. Parents can wait in the chill-out area.

Chess clubs

There are several chess clubs in Luxembourg for experienced kids to try their hand listed here. The Chess Club Stroossen is signing up for the next season now, whilst Bonnevoie-based Gambit has professional coaches and regular lessons for groups of 6-12 people here.

Base 1 Makerspace - Geesseknäppchen

Base 1 Makerspace at the Forum Geesseknäppchen invites children, teens and young adults to build their own drone or robot, make a movie or video for a YouTube channel, programme their own game, or create their own music.

Coaches are on hand to help out, with an emphasis on different areas each weekday. Teens can drop-in (there is no need to register) and get to know the makers and coaches, and there are sewing machines, 3D printers and laser cutting tools available. It's open 12.30 to 18.30 on weekdays (you can check the website calendar for the individual days of closure).



