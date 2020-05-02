Application deadlines and advice on admissions, plus the financial support students can get from the government

All you need to know about applying to university

The University of Amsterdam is one of Europe's top universities Photo: Shutterstock

Students who plan to continue their education to degree level may be thinking about univeristy admissions, and those who finish school next year, will be thinking about applications for 2022.

Applications and admissions

Students finishing school this academic year still have time to apply to university in most European countries, but application procedures may have changed as a result of COVID-19 as many universities conduct interviews online.

The advice is check the websites or contact the university or universities you have applied to, or plan to apply to, so you can understand any changes to the admissions process or application deadlines, and any impact that your final year in education will have if the situation means you cannot sit final exams.

This article lists a number of universities around the world (including Europe) and their current process for applications and admissions.

Our guide takes you through some basic rules on the application process under normal circumstances, timings for different countries, the ranking of universities in Europe, and things to consider such as fees and the cost of living.

Application deadlines

Some EU countries expect applications well in advance of the end of the academic year, while others will consider applications submitted in the weeks before the start of the first semester. The deadlines below are based on the majority of universities but do your research and check with specific universities or individual courses to confirm exact deadlines.

Austria June to September

Denmark mid-March

Estonia March to June

Finland January (but March/April for some courses)

France February to April

Germany Mid July

Hungary February to May

Ireland 1 February (online),

1 May (late paper applications)

Latvia May/June

Lithuania June

The Netherlands 1 April or 1 May depending on the university

Norway 1 December (non-EU citizen),

1 March (EU/EEA citizen)

Poland July to August

Sweden mid-January

UK mid-October for Oxford, Cambridge, medicine,veterinary science or dentistry but mid-January for all other courses.

You can find a longer list of countries and general application dates for university here.

Late entries

It is possible to apply after a deadline if there are still spaces left on the course you want to attend. It is advised that you contact your preferred choice university if you miss the deadline for general application.

Application process

Each country will have its own centralised application process so it is worth checking online for this. You can find out more about the process for each country here, using the drop-down menu under the section entitled university systems by country.

You can manage your entry to multiple universities (up to 8 in total) across the EU and the UK via the EUNiCAS (European Universities Central Application Support) Service. Their website lets you browse by country or by discipline. They also provide a step-by-step guide on applying to your chosen universities including letters of motivation or entrance tests, and have an alerts system for extended deadlines and late vacancies.

What you will need to submit

You may be asked to submit all or some of the following documents with your application or at a later date if your application is made online.

Cover letter

CV

Previous degree certificate (if applying for a Masters)

High school diploma or equivalent plus grade transcription/predicted grades

Language proficiency certificate (if applicable)

Copy of your passport or national ID

Academic letters of reference

Additional documents for example international health insurance cover

Deciding which university

Global or European ranking

If you are not sure how a degree from a university will be viewed by a prospective employer you can consider the global ranking of the university. This link from Webometrics provides a ranking for European universities, or you can consult The Times best universities in Europe 2022 for rankings by country and the world ranking of universities.

However, don't dismiss a university because of its ranking. It could be recognised as an authority in a specific discipline or field, or you might find it's the only place offering a degree that combines all the elements you specifically want to study.

Fees can vary from a few hundred to several thousand Euros per year Photo: Shutterstock

Tuition fees and the cost of living are two important things a prospective undergraduate should consider. The Nordic countries of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland do not charge tuition fees but the cost of living is high.

Central European countries like Poland, Estonia and Hungary have low tuition fees and a low cost of living, while in western Europe costs can vary dramatically.

So, for example, you won't pay any fees in Germany, just a contribution of €100 to €350 per semester in student service fees.

You'll pay about €2,000 in annual fees in The Netherlands, but the UK can charge anything from €11,000 per year, to an eye-watering €40,000 per year for certain degree courses.

University of Luxembourg

If you prefer to stay local, then the University of Luxembourg has a number of degree courses (undergraduate and post-graduate) in faculties covering science, technology and communications, law, economics and finance, languages, literature, humanities, art and education.

Applications should be made online (check individual courses for exact application deadlines as some are as early as January).

You must then print out your application and attach the relevant documents requested, before submitting it to the administration offices in Belval. Applications take four to six weeks to process.

You can find out more about the higher education establishments in Luxembourg - both public and private - in this article.

Financial support

There are scholarships and loans available to Luxembourg residents and citizens in higher education. These include:

A student grant of €1,050 per semester (two payments per academic year) as of 31 July 2021.

An additional grant based on income criteria of up to €1,995 for the academic year 2021-22.

A mobility grant for those studying abroad of approximately €1,286 after 31 July 2021.

You can find out more about the financial support available from the government here, including how and when to apply, and the criteria you need to fulfil. You can calculate your entitlement as a student using this simulator, which also provides details on how to apply for these grants and loans.

