Ditch your phone and be a good parent

I recently watched The Florida Project, a film about a six-year-old girl named Moonee who lives with her mother in a motel near the ‘most magical place on earth’. The movie follows Moonee and her friends as they play, get up to mischief and build relationships.

Apart from it being a wonderful film I wholeheartedly recommend, The Florida Project gave me an interesting insight into the distinction between good and bad parenting.

By society's standards, and especially child protective services' standards, Moonee’s mother is unfit for the job. She lets her six-year-old roam the streets and swamps on her own, doesn’t enforce any rules and laughs when she’s naughty. Moonee is constantly getting herself into trouble, goading the grown-ups around her, not doing what she’s told, and joins her mother in her many sketchy (and sometimes downright illegal) money-making schemes. She has, in short, a childhood most parents would be terrified of.

However, I noticed something crucial: whenever they are together, Moonee has her mother’s full attention. Whether they are making fart jokes, eating pizza in front of the TV, hawking knock-off perfume or stolen day passes, Moonee and her mother are focused on each other.

It’s fairly unusual in today’s day and age to see people interact in such as way. In a world full of distraction and screens, I think the most important choice parents can make is to make their child their only focus, away from distraction and ‘grey attention’.

Although I am, of course, just as addicted to my phone as the next person, we never use our phones in front of the children at the nursery. The white noise screens create in live interaction is too much for children.

For a child to feel they come second is not nice, but for a child to feel they come second to a screen is unforgivable. We need our phones for a lot of things, but need to make sure we use them as sparingly as possible in our interactions with our children. When choosing between giving our child attention and reading a message or news article, let’s choose our children.

The idea that because she is poor, uneducated and young, Moonee’s mother is inherently unfit, is strongly dispelled by The Florida Project. The film oozes love and joy, and although being poor, Moonee’s mother has to make choices she’d rather not and which endanger her child, it is obvious in the film that even in these situations, she makes sure her child is as safe as she can make her.

While comparing my pedagogical viewpoints with the childhood of Moonee, I found myself agreeing with her mother’s choices almost every time – just because a child grows up in a less than ideal situation doesn’t mean she is not getting the love and care every child needs.

Growing up in a situation of wealth and prosperity can add a lot of stress to a child’s life – they need to compete for their parent’s attention with work, social lives, phones, and their parents’ own stress levels. So maybe it’s time for all of us to embrace 'bad parenting': let go of our philosophies about parenting and expectations about our children’s achievements, and simply live in the moment with them.

Merel Miedema is an early childhood educator in Amsterdam, where she works at one of the city’s oldest independent and green crèches.



