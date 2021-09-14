Higher education in Luxembourg

The University of Luxembourg has 51 master's and 19 bachelor's degrees, but you can also opt for several other higher education establishments we've listed

by Jenny Biver & Sarita Rao

The University of Luxembourg was founded in 2003, making higher education in-country a recent phenomenon. Before that, students typically moved abroad to neighbouring countries or within the EU to pursue their degrees.

Luxembourg has come a long way in twenty years with several relatively new private institutions offering MBAs and business programmes, although the University of Luxembourg is still the only public one in the country.

A little bit about Luxembourg University first

The University of Luxembourg (Uni.lu) has positioned itself as a multilingual and internationally focused research university at the heart of the European Union. There are 19 bachelor and 51 master degrees in a variety of faculties, namely Science, Technology and Medicine; Law, Economics and Finance; and lastly Humanities, Education and Social Sciences. The school also offers PhD studies within all faculties.

Seventeen bachelor's degrees and 46 master's degrees at the University of Luxembourg. Photo: LW Archives

Many of the programmes are either bi- or trilingual (French-English or French-German), with some recent additions taught entirely in English. Promoting mobility and encouraging multicultural exchange, some courses are also bi- or tri-national, meaning students are required to spend one or more semesters abroad at partnering schools. Uni.lu has more than 350 exchange agreements and research co-operations with institutions all over the world.

A small university, it attracts some 6,000 students but they come from 129 different countries with academic staff representing 94 different nationalities, giving it 25th place in the Young University rankings in The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022.

Tuition fees are also quite low, with the average bachelor or master degree costing €400 per semester.

Apart from Uni.lu, there are several other higher education institutions, all private or charging higher fees.

Luxembourg School of Business

Luxembourg School of Business (LSB) is an international graduate business school that was created in 2014. Focused on delivering management education in English, the school offers part-time MBAs, a two-year master’s degree in management, as well as bespoke courses for individuals or companies. Students can specialise in the fields of Financial Management, Data Analytics, Strategic Talent Management or Digital Business and Finance.

Its flagship offer is the weekend MBA, a flexible two-year master's programme giving working professionals the possibility to combine a full-time job with studying two weekends per month. During the pandemic, LSB also launched the Mini-MBA for changing times, a four-week online certification.

As an Erasmus accredited school, the LSB co-operates with universities around the world allowing students to participate in exchange initiatives.

From September 2023, the LSB campus will be located at the former Villeroy & Boch site, the Château de Septfontaines. They are currently located at 46 Côte d'Eich.

Tuition fees are around €9,000 per year for full-time programmes and €30,000 for the two-year Weekend MBA. LSB also has a section on financial support both in terms of tax deductions and state support.

LUNEX University

Founded in 2016 and based in Differdange, which was named European Sports City in 2018, Lunex University is a private institution for higher education in the field of sports and health. The recently renovated campus is well-equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and provides bachelor and master degrees.

Learning about anatomy and physiotherpy at LUNEX Photo: Sergio Dias

The three programmes offered as both bachelor and master degrees are Physiotherapy, Sport and Exercise Science, and International Sport Management. They also run a pre-bachelor foundation programme.

All are taught in English by an international academic team and about 600 students are currently enrolled. Lunex is also part of Erasmus, with a couple of partner institutions in Europe.

Tuition fees are around €27,000 in total for a bachelor degree, and €18,000 in total for a master degree. The website also lists national and international scholarships and state funding.

With courses specifically designed to plug the talent shortage in Luxembourg, this private school on rue du Plébiscite and avenue de la Liberté, welcomed its first students in October 2022. They offer a bachelor's and a master's degree in finance with an emphasis on asset management and investment funds, and a master's degree in human resources management and recruitment.

One day a week is spent in the classroom, the other four days with a company, with each class open to up to 16 students.

Institut Supérieur de l’économie

The Institut Supérieur de l’Économie (ISEC) was founded in 2016 by the Chambre de Commerce and the Chambre des Métiers and is officially recognised by the Luxembourg Ministry of Higher Education and Research. Targeting full-time professionals in Luxembourg and the grand region, ISEC has internationally recognised academic degrees such as an English part-time bachelor in Business Administration, an English part-time Master of Business Administration, as well as several management masters and courses in French.

For the bachelor, the financial cost is an application fee of €800 and a total tuition fee of €14,900 plus exam fees of €750. The master requires an application fee of €1,600 and a tuition fee of €12,480 and exam fees of €750.

Chambre des Salariés

The Lifelong Learning Centre (LLLC), founded by the Chambre des Salariés, has several higher education programmes for working professionals. All programmes are taught in collaboration with different universities in and around Luxembourg, such as uni.lu, the University of Lorraine, the University of Rennes or the University of Lille.

LLLC provides four bachelors - in Management and Accounting, Applied Information Technology, Social Worker and Hotel Management. Masters include programmes in the fields of Management; Human Resources; Finance; and Communication, with the newest master's programme in Electronic Commerce.

Most programmes are taught either in French, English, or both, and are mostly part-time with evening/weekend classes. Some programmes require students to attend classes at the partnering institution. The diplomas awarded are equivalent to those obtained from the respective universities without a specific mention of the training location.

Cost are around €6,000-€8,000.

Miami University John E. Dolibois European Center

Miami University John E. Dolibois European Center (MUDEC) is an overseas campus of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. The centre enables American students to come to Luxembourg for a semester and seeks to strengthen Luxembourg-American ties. Students are accommodated by Luxembourgish host families, and are encouraged to engage with the local community as well as travel within Europe.

MUDEC offers scholarships to Luxembourg-based students to study in Ohio Photo: LW Archives

UDEC also offers scholarships to Luxembourg-based students to study at Miami University in Ohio.

The MUDEC campus is based at Differdange and is named after Luxembourg native John E. Dolibois, who emigrated to the United States in 1931 and went on to study at Miami University. He served in the US army in WWII as an interrogator of Nazi war criminals, and later became the United States ambassador to the Grand Duchy.

The Dolibois European Center houses roughly 100-120 students per semester and has over 11,000 alumni.

Château de Wiltz

A further three private institutions with higher education within business and hospitality are located at the Château de Wiltz.

Brookins Business Institute University of Applied Sciences

Brookins Business Institute University of Applied Sciences (BBI) is a private institution, for higher education in international hospitality and tourism management. With them main location in Brussels, BBI opened a campus at the Château de Wiltz in 2011.

The school has both a 3-year bachelor and a 1-year master in International Hospitality Management, as well as a preparatory master programme of one year. All courses are in English.

The programmes are accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education as well as validated by Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, providing programmes with a British validation.

Tuition fees depend on the type of programme and nationality of the student, EU-citizens pay a lower tuition fee compared to non-EU citizens. For the bachelor programme the tuition fee is around €11,950 per year, and for the master it is around €12,950 per year.

European Business University

The European Business University (EBU) is a business research institute located at the Château de Wiltz. Research is accredited by the Ministry of Economy.

EBU offers a 4-year Bachelor in Business Administration and several masters’ in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence; Finance; and Business Administration, as well as a Doctor of Business Administration programme. In addition, EBU offers a Weekend MBA and a Professional Mentorship programme.

Although based on online-teaching, students are invited to participate in campus weeks where they attend seminars and sit end-of-term exams.

Tuition fees are the same for EU and Non-EU citizens and range from €12,498 (bachelor) to €12,547 (master). An application fee of €75 must be paid. There is a scholarship programme.

United Business Institutes

Since 2013, the Brussels-based United Business Institute (UBI) has a branch at the Château de Wiltz. An additional campus is located in Shanghai. Through a partnership with Middlesex University London, the school provides British Business programmes. In Luxembourg, students can pursue two bachelors in Business and in International Business Management (both in English). Upon competition, students are awarded with a degree in Bachelor of Science from Middlesex University London. The school also offers a Master in Business Administration.

MBAs and DBAs are taught in Brussels and Shanghai (taught in mandarin) respectively. Through campuses in Europe and Asia, UBI teaches internationally oriented courses with a global perspective on the business world.

Tuition fees are around €5,400 per semester for the bachelor programmes and a total of €28,500 for the master's degree. Scholarships are available.

Digital Learning Hub - Belval

Launched in 2021, this hub is designed to increase the number of IT developers on the job market in Luxembourg. Across all sectors, general IT skills are also a big bonus when applying for a position.

The Digital Learning Hub is based at Belval and has 150 computers available 24/7. Run by the Ministry of Educaction, it offers 130 IT-related courses such as cybersecurity, IT administration, block chain, and coding. The 42 programme has no teachers, no requirement to know maths or coding, and works on peer-to-peer support.

Anyone aged 18 years or more can study and there are no qualifications requirements. You can register online and classes are free if you are a student, a civil servant, or registered with ADEM. Some courses are free to all, others have a price but are heavily subsidised.

