How to choose a creche

The most important thing is to soak up the atmosphere and you should get a feel of how staff interact with children even in half an hour, says Merel Miedema

Choosing a crèche for your child can be a difficult task. When researching nurseries, you might start reading online reviews, asking friends, looking at parenting message boards, and feel overwhelmed with information while getting no closer to an answer.

My advice can be summarised pretty simply: find a few that are close to where you live, visit them, and pick the one that feels the most like home.

It can be tempting to over-research before even visiting prospective nurseries. And of course, you want to know whether the creche you choose has convenient opening hours, good practices like a small team of staff and open communication, but essentially what you are doing is providing your child with a home away from home.

As home is as much a feeling as a place, you need to go and feel if the nursery you pick can provide that feeling too. There is no one who can advise you as well as your gut feeling, so after you make a pre-selection, book an appointment for a tour and prepare any questions you have.

As a pedagogical worker, I do the same when looking for a place to work. Every nursery has a slightly - or wildly - different approach and pedagogical plan, and I need to feel it is in line with my way of working in order to be the best teacher I can be.

Because you have created the atmosphere in your own home, you will be the best judge as to whether the nursery you visit is a good fit. Visiting with your child (if you are selecting after they are born) is a good idea, as this will give you the best indication of suitability.

So, what do you need to pay attention to during a visit? The most important thing is to soak up the atmosphere. Do the children seem happy? How do staff members interact with the group and individuals? Do they explain their actions, show respect and have fun? What happens when there is a problem between children? Is there a clear structure and flow to the day? Of course, you will not visit for the whole day, but even in half an hour you should be able to see how they interact and respects each other.

Things like interaction between staff members, how everyone answers your questions, and whether the focus is entirely on you or that the children come first are important, too. If you feel the teachers are ignoring the children because they are talking to you, that’s not a good sign – you want the staff members’ focus to be on the kids first, you second.

A personal detail I would be wary of is if the nursery sends a lot of digital updates during the day. This may seem great for you as a parent, but I cannot help but worry about the message being conveyed to your child about their importance versus that of a phone.

But apart from all these details, it really is most important that you and your child feel welcome, safe and happy at the place you pick, and the best way to judge that is by spending some time in the place and letting your heart decide.

Merel Miedema is an early childhood educator in Amsterdam, where she works at one of the city’s oldest independent and green crèches. She writes the Luxembourg Times’ Crèche Life column, published on the website every other Saturday.



