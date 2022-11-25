How to deal with the big three and terrible twos

'The more we get angry when children refuse to eat or sleep, the more they will rebel. And the more frustrated everyone gets, the less we all like each other.'

For small children, there are very few things in life they have full control over.

This is fine for small babies because they need constant care and have little awareness, but as children grow up and start to understand they are separate beings from their parents, this lack of control can really start to bother them.

Hence, the terrible twos make their entrance and life becomes, shall we say, more interesting for the whole family.

Because your child’s sole instrument for resistance is their body, they will usually rebel by creating issues around food, sleep or toilet training. And because these are the three things parents tend to worry most about, your child’s rebellious phase can cause a lot of stress, anger and frustration.

So how do we try to prevent this completely natural phase from taking over our lives and damaging our family relationships?

Separate your emotions

The main thing to remember when you are in this situation is that it is a completely normal and healthy way for your child to develop. They are learning to differentiate between themselves and others, and with this comes the realisation that they can now make their own decisions. Add to that the fact that children are hard-wired to want attention from their parents, be it negative or positive, and the spiral of negativity that can happen at this time becomes almost inevitable.

We, as adults, must understand two things: first, that this is a normal and healthy developmental step our children have no choice but to go through. Secondly, that our own emotional response to this situation is almost never the most helpful way to support our children.

So we must try to separate our own emotion from the situation, and remind ourselves that the more attention we give something, the more it will manifest. This a directly observable part of parenting: when a child makes a joke and you laugh, they will usually make that joke a few more times to see if your reaction stays the same. So, the more we get angry when children refuse to eat or go to sleep, the more they will rebel. And the more frustrated everyone gets, the less we all like each other.

Don't react too much

I have a tendency at work to react to negative behaviour too much (our policy is one warning and then ignoring the unwanted behaviour), especially when I am tired. Thankfully, I have wonderful colleagues who will remind me, and I have learned to appreciate that feedback. All they need to do is make a quick mention (‘too much attention’) and I am on the right path again.

It’s sometimes difficult to remind yourself but it is important if you want to avoid spiralling into anger and frustration. The more stress is put on eating, sleeping or toilet training, the less positive outcomes are likely to happen. I will be writing in more detail about these three different subjects, with more practical tips, but it is important to know how crucial it is for us, as grown-ups, to regulate our own emotional responses to difficult pedagogical situations.

Another thing to remember is that none of this is easy or fun for your child either and children do not do this to hurt you. They are simply experiencing a developmental challenge and they need your help. Try to focus your attention on the positive, and reaffirm those moments.

Merel Miedema is an early childhood educator in Amsterdam, where she works at one of the city’s oldest independent and green crèches. She writes the Luxembourg Times’ Crèche Life column, published on the website every other Saturday.

