Hugging, kissing and setting boundaries

We assume nobody ever wants to be hit, but we shouldn't assume people want to be hugged or kissed, Merel Miedema says

When children hit others, adults often tell them to “be nice”, or “pet, don’t hit”, replacing a negative interaction with a seemingly positive one.

But when you really think about it, petting someone instead of hitting them may hurt less, but you’re still touching someone without considering their needs.

When toddlers, understandably jealous of a new baby, try to hurt the baby, we may tell them to give the baby a cuddle or a kiss instead, so every time a big brother feels like hurting his little brother, he snuggles with him instead. Not only does this send a mixed message to both children (the emotions of the elder do not match his actions), but no one is thinking about the baby’s needs. In other words, no one is respecting the boundaries of the smaller child.

So what is the problem? Having a cuddle is lovely, right? I for one love hugs and kisses, but as I have written before, I always ask children (and grown-ups) if they would like a hug, and if they say no, I respect that. Because no matter how wonderful your intentions are, unwanted intimacies ultimately show a lack of respect.

Of course, we hug and kiss little babies all the time without having a discussion about consent first, if only because they cannot actively discuss, but it is worth thinking about respect in relation to small children anyway. It may seem counterintuitive, and it is definitely a difficult subject, but teaching children they are respected and that they need to respect others is extremely important.

A group setting like a nursery is a perfect place to look at a subject like this. My colleagues and I are there just to guide the children and have all the time in the world to tackle big ideas in small, understandable and enjoyable bite-size chunks. When a child hugs another child and we see it is a one-way interaction, we ask the child being hugged if he or she is enjoying it. If they say yes, we say “how lovely”, and if they say no, we tell the hugger that next time they can ask if the other wants a hug, and we tell the huggee they are always allowed to say no.

We also lead by example by asking the children’s permission and only offering hugs when we think the child need one – a difficult thing to learn when we start the job is that we serve the children’s needs, and not the other way around. In other words, we (the grown-ups) offer a hug to benefit the child’s needs, not because we may need one ourselves.

We never tell children who hit another child to cuddle or give a kiss instead: we use the word respect, even with very small children, to explain that we do not touch others if they do not wish to be touched. We assume nobody ever wants to be hit, but we shouldn't assume people want to be hugged or kissed. Whenever I think about this subject, it reminds me of an advertisement when I was younger, which showed people going about their jobs and being cuddled and petted by others while trying to work.

The message was: you don’t want to be touched randomly while doing your job so don’t do it to others. Let’s extend this message a bit more by teaching ourselves and our children to respect others’ boundaries by letting them decide whether they want to be hugged or kissed.

