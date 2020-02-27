Indoor play centres and trampoline parks

Where can you find the holy trinity of safety, sustenance and fun for your child or teen? Indoor play centres or trampoline parks, that's where!

Most indoor play areas are open rain or shine Photo: Shutterstock

Most indoor play areas are open rain or shine, some for seven days a week and after it’s too dark to brave the playground.

Unfortunately many, run as small businesses, took a hit during the pandemic and must still operate to strict hygeine standards, but most are once again open.

The majority of indoor play centres charge either a flat fee or a timed fee (so for one or two hours). Adults must accompany kids, but usually don’t pay an entrance fee, apart from at the trampoline parks where they are invited to join in the bouncing.

Jumpbox promises a young and dynamic team welcome, and a place where parents and grandparents as well as children can be silly. Trampolining is good for the bones and stamina. In addition to trampolines there is a giant airbag, a ninja course , walk-the-wall and dodgeball/basketball facilities.

Open Jump sessions are available for anyone aged 4years and above (children aged 3-6 years must be accompanied by an adult on a ratio of one adult to 3 children). A Parent & Children session for “as long as you can jump” for children from the age of 3 years (must not be wearing a diaper/nappy). There are also adult after-work and corporate jump packages.

Ages 3-7 years pay €12.50 and aged 10 years plus €15.00 per hour. Non-slip socks cost €3. You need to sign a waiver before you jump (and on behalf of children). If you’re hosting a party, make sure all parents sign a waiver in advance.

8 rue l'Etang

ZI Weiergewan

Contern

Tel: 28 22 76 1

www.jumpbox.lu/



Ozone has 42 interconnected trampolines, three challenging ninja courses offering something for all abilities, a state of the art "augmented climbing wall" (that provides routes), two foam pits, a big air bag with jump tower, aeroball courts and two interactive reaction walls (where you must hit the target as fast as possible).

Children aged 6 years and over will get a safety briefing before their session plus a pair of mandatory gripper socks which cost an additional €3. Children aged 3-4 years must be accompanied by an adult (included in the price) but one adult can only be responsible for two children aged 5 or less.

Jump sessions are €11 to €22 per hour (depending on the time you go) and €21 to €40 for two consecutive hours. You also have to sign a waiver. It's open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 14.00 to 22.00 and on Saturday 10.00 to 19.00 and Sunday 11.00 to 18.00.

11 Rue de Brill

L-3898 Foetz

Tel : 52 00 42

https://ozoneparc.lu/

ZigZag’s 900 square metre play area is definitely the yummy mummies’ soft play hang out. It offers a selection of real coffee, crepes and pizza. The centre is more suited to younger children, but does offer a long wavy slide and a bouncy castle. ZigZag also provides party packages plus themed events around Halloween and Christmas. Parking outside ZigZag is restricted, but there is a large car park at the end of the road. You can find a list of entry prices on their website.

The British Ladies Club holds a Pipsqueaks parent and baby/toddler session at ZigZag every Tuesday during term time from 10.00 to 12.00 with hot drinks, snacks and a sing along.

7 Rue Pletzer

L-8080 Bertrange

Tel : 26 45 87 87

www.zigzag.lu

Not a soft play place, but an indoor centre next to ZigZag offering dance and multi-gym sessions for children from 4 months to 12 years. The activities are designed to enhance early year’s movement skills and free trial classes are available on request.

5 Rue Pletzer

L-8080 Bertrange

Tel : 26 45 99 13

www.thelittlegym.eu

A rainforest, pirate-themed play park with rope bridges, climbing trees, a giant waterfall slide, trampolines, and the usual soft play obstacles.

YoYo is more suited to older children as the slides (especially the waterfall one) are quite scary, and the play area for under-3s is very small (and sometimes gets invaded by bigger children).

YoYo also boasts a pizzeria as well as a restaurant offering two- and three- course meals. There is a hair salon in the complex too.

YoYo hosts children's parties and has a number of private rooms that can be used. Charges per child are: from 10 months €5; ages 2-4 years, €7.50 and children over 5 years, €12.50. Parents can accompany for free.

105, rue des Bruyères

L-1274 Howald

Tel : 26 29 66 33

www.yoyo.lu



Fun City - Goldrush, Petange



All the fun of the Wild West, this indoor play area in Petange is great for all ages with a special area for the under-threes and enough to keep older children interested with go karts, plenty of climbing space, and a steep slide. It also has a bowling alley, one snooker table and 12 billiard tables and a restaurant & pizzeria serving enormous burgers.

You can take your food to tables in the soft play area if you want to keep an eye on the kids. Parties can also be arranged at Fun City for both the soft play area and the bowling alley.

The entry price (between €7.00 and €12.50 depending on the time and the day) gives you unlimited time for fun.

33 rue Robert Krieps,

L-4702 Petange,

Tel : 26 55 13 33

www.fun-city.lu



Heiderscheid’s indoor play centre and bowling alley comes equipped with a diner and terrace. Children can also try their hand at skittles, billiards, darts, kicker and air hockey.

Children under 1 year old are free and children aged 1-3 years cost €5.50. Over 4 years pay €9.50.

Bowling lanes can be rented for €25 per hour.

22, am Clemensbongert

L-9158 Heiderscheid

www.all-in.lu

Kidsville is one of the smaller soft play areas and only open to the public at the weekend (it is a crèche during the week) but it is a great little play area if you live nearby and just need to get the kids out of the house.

The fact that it is small means that you can see the whole play area easily whilst you relax and enjoy a coffee.

They also organise birthday parties. It offers holiday packages and hosts corporate parties for children.

57 rue de Beggen

L-1221 Beggen

www.kidsville.lu

As the name suggests this is just across the border but not in the city centre. It has plenty of parking and a giant play area equipped with rides as well as a soft play area, so kids can try out the bumper cars and sometimes even a mini-rollercoaster.

Most of the rides are self operated, and it’s an ideal place to host a birthday party as you can bring your own food. The cafe sells burgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks. It recently added a new toddler area and a soccer field.

It’s €13 per child over 2 years, €7 per adult and free for senior citizens.

Diedenhofenerstrasse 29,

Trier 54294

https://www.trampoline-indoorspielplatz.de/



A new concept, based near Decathlon just across the border, Funny Mountain is a recreational climbing concept for children aged 5 years and over and suitable for teens. You don't need climbing experience, as you are provided with a harness (and you should wear trainers).

Everyone gets a five minute briefing at the start of each session, on the safety equipment and harnesses, and instructors are present in the playground although children under 10 years must also be accompanied by an adult.

The site has a cafe, and the individual rate is €16 per hour, or €14 for a group of ten or more. They can also organise birthdays.

The indoor centre is near to LuxFly an indoor skydiving centre for the adventurous child.

101 Rue de grass,

6700 Arlon

Tel: 063/39 59 99

https://funnymountain.be/

Kids play while you shop

At some point you’ll need to visit IKEA and you can make this experience a family outing since IKEA ARLON has a supervised “Smaland” where you can check in your children for 1 hour free of charge (over 3 years of age, maximum height 135cm and you must have an IKEA family card). The centre also runs occasional craft and play workshops and hosts birthday parties. The restaurant offers discounts to family card members so hungry kids can stock up on meatballs or ice cream.

100 Rue de Grass

6700 Arlon

https://www.ikea.com/be/fr/stores/arlon/

Another furniture shop, this one in Leudelange has a small free soft play. Probably not worth the journey alone, but if you are looking to buy carpets, sofas, beds or baby items (it has a good stock of prams, car seats, cots etc.), then you can also sit for a short break while your toddler runs off steam.

Zone Industrial Am Bann

L-3372 Leudelange

www.alvisse.lu

Other places across the border



Badaboom in Thionville, France

www.badaboom-thionville.fr

Trampolini in Merzig, Germany

www.trampolini.de

