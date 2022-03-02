It's the crèche calling...again

You’re probably familiar with that moment when the nursery rings to say your child is sick and needs to be picked up.

Sometimes it may feel like that phone call comes just a bit too often and that can be very frustrating. You might even get angry with the crèche: why do they call you so soon, and can’t your child just stay even when they are feeling under the weather?

Well, to be honest, the answer is: no.

Apart from the fact that a sick child is most comfortable at home with a parent, a sick child at the nursery is a risk for all the other children and staff.

Of course, we do not send a child home the moment we think they are not quite themselves. We take their temperature, give them some time to play or rest away from the group, if possible put them in bed to see if they feel better after a nap, and only if they still have a fever or are obviously unwell do we call the parents.

Rules differ per country and per crèche. Some give medication while others do not. But if a child has a fever, diarrhoea, or has thrown up they simply cannot be at the crèche because of the risk of infection. Where I work, in mild cases we call parents to discuss what they feel is best for the child. But if any of the "big three" occurs, we have no choice but to send the child home.

I used to work at a nursery where about 80% of the parents worked in healthcare, and parents often gave children a paracetamol at home so they seemed fine when they arrived, but then they would collapse at around 11am.

This may seem like a good idea because the child looks better and you can go to work, but in general, it is a bad idea. When a child is sick the best remedy is for him or her to stay at home. Being at a nursery requires an enormous amount of energy for a child, which is energy children do not have when they are feeling unwell. The strange thing with sick children is that when they do have a bit of energy they spend it all at once, so sometimes they seem absolutely fine, but this can change within half an hour. Although you may only have this child (and, possibly, their siblings) to worry about, at the nursery we have dozens of other children to worry about, as well as the staff.

I once had a parent complain to me that we would always call for them to pick up their child when the kid had a fever, which was very difficult for the parents because of work. This same parent then got very angry that another child was at the nursery with a runny nose, saying we were risking their child’s health by allowing contact with a sick child. This is quite an extreme example of tunnel vision, but it does very clearly show how crèches can struggle to deal with sick children.

In any case, we always try to determine what is best for the child and the group, and, unfortunately, this sometimes means you get that dreaded phone call again. But you must know that you and the nursery are doing what is best for your child, which is of course all we ever want to do.

Merel Miedema is an early childhood educator in Amsterdam, where she works at one of the city’s oldest independent and green crèches.



