Top picks: Playgrounds

Fancy a family afternoon at the playground? Here's our selection of the best ones, plus how to find your nearest slide and swings

The pirate ship children's park in Luxembourg City Photo: Serge Waldbillig

Luxembourg is full to brimming with play parks for kids. Every commune boasts at least one play area and recreational spaces attached to primary schools are often open to all children outside of school hours.

If you fancy packing a picnic and tiring out the tiddlers in a new playground, here's a few of our suggestions.

Pirate Ship Park – Luxembourg City

Anyone who has been in Luxembourg City for more than a few minutes will stumble across this pirate-themed park on Avenue Monterey. Kids can climb the rigging, disappear down the tube slide, ride the tyre swings or splash about in the water play area (bring a change of clothing or bathing suit). There is even a small kiosk selling ice creams from May to October. It's a great place to stop off after a bit of shopping.

Merl Park

This park on Boulevard Pierre Dupong has it all – trampolines in summer, long tube slides, zip wires, climbing frames, sandpits and a lake with ducks. The pavilion cafe is a great place to refuel on ice-cream or order a picnic, but also serves hot and cold dishes if you want to make a day of it and soak up the sun on the beautiful terrace overlooking the lake. There's also a rose garden to explore.

In autumn 2022, the city's parks department will start work on a redesign of parts of Merl park to encourage inclusion. It will feature a swing area, a pond for mini sailboats (and a place to rent them), a splash pad, plus a racetrack for bikes and an picnic area. There's a suggestion box at the park, so you can add your thoughts to the park planning process.

Airport Park Cents Photo: Diane Lecorsais

Airport Park – Cents

You probably wouldn't be too pleased if you were taking this wooden plane on a real flight, but it is perfect for tiny tots. The airport park on Op der Heed even has a check-in, a plane hangar, a departures and arrivals area, and kids can play in the sandpit while the real aeroplanes fly frighteningly close overhead. Probably the only drawback is that there is no shade, so bring a parasol.

Farm theme park – Gasperich

There are plenty of farms in Luxembourg, but you might not want your little ones to be rolling in the mud. Farm-mad kids can go crazy without the cow dung at the farm themed wooden playground on Rue Abbé Francois Lascombes, complete with wooden tractor, barn, a pigsty and of course, a cow. The park has picnic tables and football goal posts too. Older kids might prefer the skate park on Muehlenweg.

Kaltreis – Bonnevoie

The recently renovated space-themed Kaltreis recreational park boasts a rocket ship, an outdoor fitness area and chess board, ping pong tables, and a bowling alley. Watch out for the water jets. There are currently roadworks nearby so you may need to hunt about for a parking space.

Castle play park, Belair

King of the castle – Belair

It's fitting that a wooden castle park complete with turrets and a carriage should be on Rue Charlemagne in Belair as a testimony to Charles the Great. The castle has chickens, mice, crows, and horses, in addition to a knight. There's even a prison for naughty children.

Tony Neuman Park – Limpertsberg

If you need to escape the heat, this shady park has swings, slides, a climbing frame and sandpit. It also boasts a collection of sculptures, many by famous local artists, and some fantastic flower beds and redwood trees. The main entrance is on Avenue de la Faiencerie close to house number 162A, and you can try out The Roses circular trail if your kids fancy learning about the rose-selling history of this quarter.

Laval Park – Weimerskirch

Relax by the Alzette while your kids try out the unusual recreational activities available in this park's two playgrounds (the rotating ball is an ideal child exhaustion machine). Set in sand with picnic tables, you can chill out while the kids behave like monkeys on the tyre swing or try out the mini-assault course.

Park Bambesch

Next to the sports centre and tennis club, this park gets busy at weekends for a reason. It's full of unusual wooden play equipment. It boasts a fort, some little houses, several see-saws, animal-themed roundabouts, a zipwire and what we call the “shaker box” which tips if enough children stand at one end. There are wooden sun loungers and plenty of benches for picnicking, plus several themed walking trails into the forest. You can access two car parks on Rue de Bridel.

Bambesch play park Photo: Guy Jallay

Echternach Lake

On the banks of the lake next to the roman villa you'll find a lovely play park with a wooden boat and a good range of slides and a zipwire. You can park by the Youth Hostel which also boasts a climbing wall and in summer has a trampoline for kids (fees apply).

Park Am Brill – Mamer

Head to Mamer (behind the municipal buildings) for some ball games. There's a football and basketball pitch as well as a skateboarding park. Younger ones can try out the swings while older kids go crazy on the zip wire or climb the wooden tower for the tube slide. A pavilion serves drinks, ice cream and snacks. The area also incorporates a pond for wildlife spotting.

Bertrange play park off Rue Pletzer/Rue de Luxembourg Photo: Teddy Jaans

Park Bertrange

Bertrange boasts two parks that are fun for kids. The first off Rue Pletzer, or Rue de Luxembourg, is closer to the shops in Helfent, and has a wooden rope bridge and climbing tower as well as swings and slides and a climbing frame.

You can walk by the River Petrusse into Bertrange village's central area and take a second play stop at the smaller play parks near the Centre Atert. Here you'll also find some nice restaurants and cafes.

Municipal Park Mersch

At one with nature, this wooden park that turns old tyres into tiring fun for kids includes a zipwire, several different swings, a lookout tower and a lake. The sturdy equipment will even take the weight of a middle-aged mum. Swings, logs to walk along and a football pitch are perfected by an open air cafe that serves ice creams by the lake (home to fish and ducks).

Rosport Adventure Playground

On the banks of the Sûre on the border with Germany, this park has a wooden castle complete with slides, tyre swings, and a rope bridge. It also has plenty of water play equipment.

Clemency play parks

If you're located out west, there are two lovely little playgrounds in Clemency, one with a wooden castle, complete with knights and crows and a slide, the other with a giant frog and various play equipment.

Brasserie Op der Gare Kënzeg directly in front of both parks makes a nice spot to have lunch.

Play park in Galgebierg, near Esch-sur- Alzette Photo: Anouk Antony

Where to find other parks

There are also some great play parks in Crauthem, Hesperange, Esch-sur-Alzette, Howald, Kockelsheuer, Remich and Wasserbillig.

You can find information on playgrounds in Luxembourg here, whilst the SpillPlaz website has details of every park in Luxembourg if you're searching for something local. An interactive map it also has photos of the equipment so you can see what's available at each play place.

Ville de Luxembourg publishes a pdf you can print, listing all the parks in the districts of the city.

