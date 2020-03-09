Get talking in Luxembourgish, French or several other languages at one of these language cafes

Cafe Babel is run by Strassen commune. Photo: Lex Kleren

Learning a language on paper or in the classroom is one thing, actually speaking it, being understood, and holding a conversation, is another.

If you're trying to learn Luxembourgish or French it might be best to test your capabilities at a language cafe, rather than on an unsuspecting neighbour. A great way to integrate and improve your language skills, here's a list to try out your "Sproochen".

The pandemic restrications have taken their toll on language cafes, with many closing or postponing the date they reopen. If we've missed a language cafe you attend or run, let us know and we'll add it to the list.

ASTI – Luxembourg City

Long-established ASTI (Support Association for Immigrant Workers) holds conversation tables at the Drescherhaus Cultural Centre in Luxembourg-Dommeldange on Wednesday evenings from 19.00 to 20.30. They also provide free care for children. You can find out more and register here. You can also practise language skills online through volunteers who will hold one to one conversations via your mobile or laptop. You can find out more here.

TNL runs Poterowend or conversation nights in Luxembourgish Photo: Gerry Huberty

Inter-actions - Dudelange

A voluntary language exchange initiative in Dudelange to promote discussion between different nationalities is run by Inter-actions. Participants can promote their mother tongue and practise a new language, but should have a basic understanding of the language they wish to master. You can find more information on their language cafes - dates and registration here.

The Luxembourg Language Exchange meetup

Club Polyglotte meets every Tuesday, and you can participate at an English, French, Luxembourgish, German, Spanish or Italian language table. They currently meet at Vapiano at 28 Place de la Gare, behind the bar area in a covered inner courtyard, from 19.00. You must buy something to eat or drink and the membership fee for a year is €3. You can find more here.

Club Polyglotte also run Skype conversations in a number of languages. You can check their Facebook page for these.

There are several other online or park meet ups to practise languages, you can find them listed here.

Maison des Associations

Hosting ad hoc language cafes, you can register for sessions here. There will be a language cafe at Weiler/Putscheid on Friday 15 October, and there are ad hoc French/Spanish sessions online.

Luxembourg Accueil

If it's French conversation you are after, then head to Luxembourg Accueil offices in Grund on specific Wednesdays (every two months - next one 20 October) from 14.00 to 17.00 for an afternoon at their Francophone cafe. You can find registration details and dates here.

Commune cafes

Check your local commune which might, if demand is high enough, set up a language cafe or exchange. Unfortunately due to pandemic restrictions, many regular monthly language cafes have been cancelled, but look out for notices from communes to say that they have restarted.

Strassen commune runs Cafe Babel for language exchange. Not only can you brush up on your Luxembourgish or French but also on your Spanish, Italian, English and Chinese. The next one will be held on 18 October at Centre Culturel Paul Barblé.



Steinfort holds an online zoom Sproochecafe every second Thursday of the month from 19.00 to 21.00.

In August, Bertrange commune invited residents to register their interest in a language cafe, Babbel Treff, in Luxembourgish and French. As yet, they have not announced dates.

Tandem Luxembourg

One of the biggest language exchange communities in Luxembourg, Tandem Group provides a space for people looking for a language buddy or group for Luxembourgish, but also many other languages. Members can post requests to meet up for coffee and a language exchange and numerous meet-ups are organised via the Facebook page.

Websites listing language partners

Want to partner up with someone to practise a specific language? Find them at my language exchange, the Polyglot club, and the open language exchange.

