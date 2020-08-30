Adult education classes

You're never too old to learn something new, from singing or self-confidence skills, to creative writing or calligraphy

Brush up on language skills, improve professional qualifications, try some cooking, or create mosaics

Want to hone your work skills or take up a new hobby. There are numerous ways to retrain, gain skills, or try your hand at something new through lifelong learning and second degrees.

Please check website links in this article to find out more about enrolment, or whether classes are in person or online.

Lifelong-learning.lu

Pooling the resources of 290 training providers with more than 1,000 courses, lifelong-learning.lu gives everyone in Luxembourg the opportunity to improve their knowledge, skills, competencies and qualifications for personal or professional reasons.

The organisation's aims are to help people get new skills linked to their existing work; helping people to get back to work or young adults to transition from school to work; career development or training and qualifications for a new career. It also welcomes retired people looking to extend their skills in languages for example.

Courses, seminars and evening or day classes can be taken in a wide variety of subjects from agriculture, communications, craft and art, health, finance, law, languages, transport and construction, HR, mechanics, electrical engineering, science, social science and environment, professional development, ICT and telecommunications, security and project management.

Courses are available in English, French, German, Luxembourgish and Portuguese, and you can click on the language tab to find out which suppliers and courses are available to you. In addition lifelong-learning.lu offers "access diplomas" for those wishing to go on to university, and master craftsmanship certification.

The arts and crafts section includes courses on sculpture, painting, woodcarving, calligraphy and there are classes for piano, guitar, keyboard, singing and solfege.

Courses are offered locally in commune or school buildings and financial support is provided to individuals and companies.

Second Degree asbl

Created in 1998, Second Degree offers a wide range of courses for adults in English. Typically each course requires two hours per week for eight weeks and runs over three terms (September to December, January to March, and April to June) with courses held in St George's School in Hamm (subject to the school's ability to open to the wider public due to Covid sanitary measures).

Courses change from year to year but April's list included interior design, photography, and creative writing. September's list of courses is yet to be announced.

House of Training

Providing continuous vocational training for individuals, and certified courses in a number of fields including banking, finance, law, project management, IT and software, and marketing.

IT, banking, project management and law courses are certified at House of Training Photo:Chris Karaba

The House of Training also offers a number of professional development courses including participating in meetings, writing at work, or giving speeches.

You can view the online calendar for upcoming courses and seminars.

Luxembourg Lifelong Learning Center

Run by the Chamber of Employees, the LLLC offers adult education in the form of evening classes, seminars, university courses and professional certifications, in a number of languages and locations across Luxembourg.

Courses include office tool fundamentals, self-confidence, and a plethora of courses related to specific professions such as finance, accounting or law. Seminars touch on topics including leadership and communication skills.

Language-learning

If you're looking for language classes, your local commune is a good first port of call. This article lists all the education establishments and schools offering courses in Luxembourgish, but many provide classes to learn other languages.

