Luxembourg parental group Passage calls for more support

Group appeals for volunteer parents and professionals to help meet demand as English-language education options expand in Luxembourg

Group appeals for volunteer parents and professionals to help meet demand as English-language education options expand in Luxembourg

“We expand and connect according to new needs,” says Menon from Passage, the parent support group for the English-speaking community in Luxembourg

When Passage, the parent support group for the English-speaking community in Luxembourg, first started 10 years ago, it began life around a coffee table with three mothers - Lynn Frank, Mei Henderson and Revathy Menon.

“We all had various challenges with the education system and difficulty accessing information or professional support. Everything felt disjointed and tricky to navigate, with little information provided in English,” says Frank.

Passage, which is celebrating its tenth birthday, hopes to obtain Asbl status soon Photo: Passage

“It came from a personal need to understand what was out there,” says Menon, who is keen to point out that Passage is for all families.

They soon realised that their individual research and experiences could help other families to overcome obstacles in the school and health system, and that Passage could provide a safe space for all parents to express their frustrations and anxieties, and at the same time tap into the experience of others or seek advice from professionals.

Another member started a Passage professional network which now includes speech therapists and medical professionals that diagnose special needs.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and we’ve stayed with this underlying concept as we expanded and needs changed. Helping others is a core part of the group," says Henderson, adding: “There are a lot of services for children, but there are very few that give parents motivation, encouragement, and a safe forum to exchange experiences.”

Not alone as a single mother

Julia came across Passage five years ago when she was struggling with her son’s education and lacked a social network of other parents. “The support meeting has become part of my life. I went there to gather and share information, to laugh with other parents, to cry about my challenges, and sometimes, just to be there, feeling I’m not alone as a single mother,” she says.

So grateful is she to the support from Passage that she recently climbed to Everest Base Camp to raise funds for the organisation. “I was always very grateful how much Passage supported me in those years,” she says.

Anna (not her real name) “stumbled upon the Passage website a few months before we moved to Luxembourg", adding that she "got answers to a lot of questions which made our shift a bit easier".

She sometimes attends the monthly meetings which, she says, give parents the chance to speak about their experiences, discuss specific issues, and meet professionals in the field of education. “They are like small support groups with a space to exchange valuable information,” says Anna.

Special sessions on LGBTIQ+ and bereavement

In addition to regular in-person meetings, Passage holds events to “disseminate information and keep abreast of all the current discussions in the field of parenting and education,” says Menon.



The group invites experts to raise a specific topic or create a new connection or resource via information evenings entitled Passage Connect. Two recent examples included a session with CIGALE, Luxembourg’s LGBTIQ centre, in which parents learned about and could discuss how to support homosexual, transgender and non-binary children. Another event looked at dealing with loss and bereavement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the founding members of Passage, celebrating the group's fifth birthday LW Archives

“We operate a little like Harry Potter’s room of requirements, where we expand and connect according to new needs,” says Menon. But, says Frank, as the number of English-language sections in state-run schools grows, it gets harder for parents to find medical professionals to undertake testing and “increasingly parents are having to go back to home countries or places in the wider region for it.”

This goal, plus improved support and resources for young adults under the age of 27 who have left mainstream education, is now also part of the group’s focus.

Collaboration with other support organisations

Passage is associated with FAPEL, the umbrella organisation of parents’ associations in Luxembourg, and collaborates with ZEFI – Zesummen fir Inklusioun, which champions inclusion in education and workplace environments. The group is applying for Asbl status this year and hopes to raise funds to update its website, find a more permanent home for regular parent meetings, and donate to other parent support organisations.

You can find out more about Passage parent support and their regular meetings here.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.