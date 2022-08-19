Raising multilingual children

Although my home town of Amsterdam cannot boast the same level of multilingualism as Luxembourg, nurseries do deal with a lot of bilingual and multilingual children.

At the crèche where I work, we recently had a discussion with a new mother on whether she should speak her native language with her child, or Dutch. As she was raised bilingually and started talking later than her Dutch peers, she was worried this would happen to her child, too. But as my colleagues and I know from experience, the age at which children start speaking does not equate with the age at which they start understanding a language.

Many children who have yet to speak a word can understand complicated instructions like ‘can you pick up that spatula and bring it over to the play kitchen?’ long before they ever dream of saying the word spatula themselves. So does it matter if your child starts speaking a bit later than their peers?

I believe not. Dutch nurseries are supposed to be Dutch-speaking, so even if we speak English with the parents, we always speak Dutch during the day – we sing Dutch songs, read Dutch books, and hold conversations with the children in Dutch.

Because the parents never see those moments, they are often unaware of the exceptional skills their children have in that language. Almost every non-Dutch speaking mother has apologised to us about her child’s inability to understand Dutch, which always makes us laugh and we explain that in fact they understand it very well, even if they don’t always speak it (yet).

It is clear that it is difficult for parents to measure their children’s language development because they are not always around during all the children’s linguistic interactions. This can of course make you, as a parent, feel insecure and frustrated. But as long as the nursery uses a consistent mother-tongue, you should be able to let go of some of those worries. They are learning multiple languages - and learning them well.

When adopting a child, parents are advised to speak their mother tongue, as that is the language they are most fluent in and speak most perfectly. This way, children are steeped in a well-structured and correct language base from as early as possible.

From within this structure, they can easily learn more languages without it confusing them – in fact, the earlier they learn more than one language, the better for their development and retention. So what happens when there is more than one mother tongue at home?

My advice in this case would be for parents to speak the language they are most comfortable with, and which is not used at the nursery. This way, as long as your children regularly go to nursery, they will get the most out of the different languages they’re exposed to.

Even though it might take them a bit longer to start speaking, they will know the word for spatula in three different languages. Which is always a good thing.

Merel Miedema is an early childhood educator in Amsterdam, where she works at one of the city’s oldest independent and green crèches. She writes the Luxembourg Times’ Crèche Life column, published on the website every other Saturday.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.