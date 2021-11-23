School qualification choices – International Baccalaureate

In the third article in this series, we take a deep dive into the International Baccalaureate offered at one state-run school, and three private schools in Luxembourg

The Athenee de Luxembourg is the only state-run school to offer the International Baccalaureate

The third in our series on school qualification choices in Luxembourg, takes a deep dive into the International Baccalaureate.

You can read our articles on the Luxembourgish Diplomas and the European Baccalaureate, and next week the series will finish with a closer look at IGCSEs and A’ levels.

About the IB

The International Baccalaureate or IB is a globally recognised qualification, taught in schools around the world. More than 1.25 million pupils study for the IB each year.

It aims to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people with adaptive skills, encouraging students to ask questions, set challenging goals, and make ethical judgements. There is a focus on teamwork, and students are graded on a set of agreed learning outcomes rather than a bell curve.

The IB learner profile supports ten attributes: inquirers, knowledgeable, thinkers, communicators, principled, open-minded, caring, risk-takers, balanced, and reflective. As a qualification it’s seen as one of the best for preparing students for more independent study in higher education.

The IB is offered in English at the state school Athenée de Luxembourg and in private fee-paying schools, The International School of Luxembourg (in conjunction with IGCSEs), Over the Rainbow (in French and English) and in French with German/English at the Waldorf School.

Athenée de Luxembourg

The Athenée de Luxembourg has been offering the IB in English since September 2017. It’s a seven year programme (grades 7 to 13), but students actually only join the IB programme in the final two years, and follow preparatory and intermediate years before this. The final IB qualification is also recognised as equivalent to the Luxembourgish ESC.

The school holds admission tests between March and May of the previous academic year for grades 7 and 10, although it is possible to take tests for any year if there are spaces in the class. Tests are in maths and English for grades 7-8, maths, French and English for grades 9-10 and English, French, science and maths for grades 11 to 12.

In the first year of secondary, pupils are taught English, French, Luxembourgish, maths, chemistry, biology, physics, art, music, history and sport. In the third year, geography is added, and in the fourth year, Luxembourgish is swapped for German. Pupils choose their options at the end of the fifth year (11th grade) after which they begin the IB programme.

The IB offered at the Athenée centres on classical subjects with three core subjects that must be taken to either standard or higher level – English, French and Maths. In total six subjects must be taken, three to a standard level and three to a higher level. The categories break down as follows:

Group 1: English Language and Literature

Group 2: French language and literature

Group 3 Individuals and Societies – history or economics

Group 4: Sciences – Biology or chemistry or physics

Group 5: Maths

Group 6: The arts – a choice of visual arts, German, or any subjects not taken in groups 3 or 4.

Tests are based on papers sat under exam conditions and essays or assessments. They differ for each subject, but you can get a full breakdown here.

Additionally, students have to take the Theory of Knowledge (TOK) course to investigate the nature of knowledge in various disciplines, and participate regularly in activities or projects for CAS (Creativity, Activity, Service). There is also an Extended Essay of 4,000 words.

Over the Rainbow International School

OTR International School is bilingual and offers the IB in both English and French. It also takes children from as young as 3 years old. A fairly new school, founded in 2011 (the secondary cycle in 2015-16), it teaches has about 200 children in total. It is an authorised IB World School for its middle years IB programme. Languages that can be studied include English, French, German, Spanish and Japanese, whilst Luxembourgish is offered as an extra-curricular activity.

The middle years programme has eight courses

Group 1 Languages and Literature

Group 2 Language acquisition

Group 3 Maths

Group 4 Individuals and societies

Group 5 Sciences

Group 6 Arts

Group 7 Physical and health education

Group 8 Design (product and digital)

Students also undertake a project in year 5, reflecting on their learning, which is a requirement of the IB MYP (middle year’s programme) certificate. You can find out more about the exact details for each discipline in the MYP here.

IB years

Once again six groups – language and literature, language acquisition, individuals and societies, sciences, maths and the arts. As with the Athenée, students can opt to study an additional science, individual and societies, or language course instead of a course in the arts.

Subjects must be taken to either a standard or higher level, at least three, but no more than four, higher levels from a total of six subjects. The full curriculum for at IB level was not available on the school website, but you can refer to the general IB site for more information.

Both external and internal assessment are used for this IB. Exams form the basis of the assessment for most courses, but teacher assessment on oral work in languages, field work in geography, lab work in sciences, investigation in maths, and artistic performances are also part of the final mark.

OTR International School is fee paying and you can find more about fees and the school here.

International School of Luxembourg (ISL)

ISL offers an early years and primary programme from aged 3 years and you can find out more about it here.

ISL allows students to sit IGCSEs but the final qualification is the International Baccalaureate Photo: Anouk Antony

After that students follow a middle and high school programme, the latter incorporating IGCSEs but culminating in the IB.

Middle School 11-14 years

The curriculum combines that of several national systems, and classes are taken in the following groups or streams in middle school:

Group 1 Language and Literature

Group 2 Language acquisition

Group 3 Social sciences

Group 4 Experimental sciences

Group 5 Maths

Group 6 Arts and Electives

Group 7 Physical education and health

Students can choose languages English, French, German (and Spanish, but not at an advanced level). Art and electives includes art, theatre and music.

High school years

In the final two years most students follow the full IB programme, although it is possible to take a programme of IB certificates.

In grades 9-10 students work towards IGCSEs and can choose from the following IGCSE courses plus additional non-IGCSE courses:

English language – first language

English Literature

French – first language

French – foreign language

German – first language

German – foreign language

Spanish – foreign language

Co-ordinated science (biology, chemistry and physics). This is a double award qualification of 2 IGSCEs

International maths

Additional maths

Physical Education

Art & Design

Design & Technology

Drama

Music

Possible non-IGCSE courses

Combined business, economics, geography and history

Communication and Media (grade 9)

Film (grade 10)

Food and Nutrition (Grade 9 & 10)

For the IB level (grades 11-12) students have a choice within six groups to take these subjects at a standard or higher level.

Group 1

English A Literature

English A Language and Literature

French A Language and Literature

German A Language and Literature

Group 2

English B

French B

German B

French beginner level

Spanish beginner level

Group 3

Business Management

Economics

Geography

History

Group 4

Biology

Chemistry

Design technology

Physics

Sport, Exercise and Health Science

Group 5

Maths analysis and approaches – standard or high level

Maths applications and interpretations – standard or higher level

Group 6

Film

Music

Theatre Arts

Visual Arts

Student work is assessed both internally and externally, with internal assessments forming 20% of the final mark. As with the Athenée, students must also complete the Theory of Knowledge (TOK), write an Extended Essay and undertake Creativity, Action and Service (CAS).

You can find more about the IB curriculum at the ISL here. ISL is a fee paying school and you can find out more about the fees here.

Waldorf School

The Waldorf School offers education for children from nursery level through primary and secondary. In pre-school the language is Luxembourgish, whilst in primary school it is mainly German, however from year 1 or primary, French and English are introduced as foreign languages.

In secondary school, French is used as the vehicular language, and English remains a foreign language. French is also used for the main subjects for the IB, but some subjects are taught in German or English.

The curriculum is divided into three equal parts in the early years of secondary:

Languages and social science

Maths and natural science

Arts, crafts and movement

Subjects are taught in two-to-four week modules taking into account individual learning processes and levels. For the last two years of secondary school, sometimes an additional afternoon of school is added for a maximum of 12 weeks.

Application to secondary school requires students not already at the school to be tested in maths, English, French and German plus an interview. In the 10th year, pupils need to apply for entry to the 11th year or pre-IB year.

The IB is grouped in the following way:

Group 1 German & French

Group 2 French & English

Group 3 Philosophy & History (in French)

Group 4 Biology & Physics (in French)

Group 5 Maths (in French)

Group 6 Visual arts and theatre (in English)

The Waldorf school also promotes learning via the workplace, with work experience placements. Depending on the choice or the orientation of a student, pupils will either finish school in the 11th year or undertake a pre-IB year leading to the IB.

Internships are used to promote hands-on experience and take place in agriculture (3 weeks in year 9), with craftsman (3-5 weeks in year 10), and a social internship in year 11. There are also a number of school trips.

In year 11, the class splits into pre-IB or those that will leave school for an apprenticeship or trade and study the Waldorf curriculum.

IB pupils are evaluated externally and internally, the latter by teachers and representing between 20-30% of the final grade.

You can find out more about the Waldorf School IB programme here. You can find details of fees here.

