Six nature trails for the family

Get out your walking boots, grab a picnic, and set off on one of these six family trails to burn off some energy and learn something new about nature and music, newts and frogs, or Dudelange's cinema history.

Wheelchair friendly paths

But first, several readers have requested more information on wheelchair friendly paths. The family path Nospelt, runs for 4km and starts at the church in town, the 2.2km Ettelbruck historical urban trail which leads through the pedestrian zone of the town's old district, and hiking trail J25, a short 1.5km barrier-free forest trail especially tailored to the needs of wheelchair users, with information boards about the mardelles and forest plants. The trail starts at the parking space between Rodenbourg and Eschweiler where there are disabled parking spaces.

The access-to-all Liichte Wee trail in Kayl is 2.2km and can be covered with a wheelchair or stroller. It starts at the Schungfabrik at Tetange (which also has disabled car parking spaces), and leads past the supermarket to Park Ouerbett.

The grass whispers and the trees sing … this trail is all about the music in nature. Head to Hoscheid (parking by the church) for the Sonorous trail and try out the sounds of nature – wood, stone, water and some funky interactive sculptures that are the combined work of an artist and a music teacher.

There are 17 stations which encourage you to stop. This trail is 6.5 km (recommended 3 hours to complete), but can be steep in places so not recommended for young children.

2. Planet trail – Schifflange

Visit the Red Rock region of the South, and embark on a planetary journey via a 4km trail (roughly 1.5 hours) that takes you through the undulating valleys and small hills exposing the beautiful red stone of the region. Be mindful of the sun however, as this trail does not have a lot of shade.

Themed around the solar system and classical mythology, the educational trail has several stations starting with the sun, and running through all the planets based on distance to the sun.

Each station has interesting facts about the planets in French and German, but the walk itself is a delightful ramble through a protected area. For more information on this and other walks in the Red Rock Region click here. The Planet trail starts near the cemetery/stadium in Schifflange.

3. Dudelange Interactive trail

Put your motor skills to the test on this trail (starting point near the restaurant L'eh) as kids are encouraged to jump and balance over 11 stations which help them to discover the woods and also learn some fascinating facts about Dudelange, including its cinema history. The 1.5km trail ends in a maze and kids can run off more steam at the nearby circus themed Park Emile Mayrisch or at the adventure park, where the treetops circuits are currently open but you must reserve a space.

There's also a barefoot sensory path in Parc L'eh with 19 stations to get your feet tingling.

If your family like a long walk, try the educational trail marked with red butterflies which departs from Boulodrome P&R and takes an 11.2km circuit through the Haard nature reserve with 17 information panels and the chance to view an old open pit mine.

4. Charly railway path - Bech

En route to Echternach, there's a great children's trail from the station at Bech via Altrier. Covering a distance of 5.5km, it follows the former narrow-gauge railway "Charly" and features 13 different stations where you can, amongst other things, make a call on a tree phone, wash clothes in the river like your grandmother, view an insect hotel, and see how far you can jump in comparison to an animal. You an download a brochure here.

Time to get bare - feet wise that is - on this 750m trail that's a sheer delight for kids and adults. Wade through slime, walk on mulch and generally slide and pick your way across eight stations, until at the end you can give your feet a good bath. The path is open 1 May until 30 September and starts at Camping "Auf Kengert".



6. Mirador educational trail - Steinfort

Follow the old train tracks past several sculptures and a giant wooden newt to some ponds with real newts and natterjack toads. The Schwaarzenhaff reserve is one of the last shelters for this species of toad and a few others, and in summer, you'll be able to hear them calling, and see their cheeks puff up. The trail is 13km (with lots of points of interest en route) but there are several shorter circuits more suitable for little legs, and children will enjoy a bit of pond dipping.

Most communes have walks that are perfect for kids. The forest area of Bambësch has several trails that are suitable for children including the fox, owl, hare and maple leaf trails.

Blogger Luxembourg Outdoors has a Facebook page full of tried and tested walks and hikes with his family and lots of snippets of additional information.

The Escher Animal Park is open for children to see and feed the deer, highland cattle, goats and rabbits.

