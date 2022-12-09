The dos and don’ts of potty training

Training your toddler to use the toilet is no easy task. Here are some tips from childhood educator Merel Miedema

A lot of parents tell me they are not strict enough about potty training their toddler, that they should focus more on it, that they feel like they are lacking discipline.

While starting toilet training early – at around 1.5 years old – is a good way of protecting the planet and encouraging your child’s independence, it can also become a focus of negative energy and stress, especially when parents feel they are not handling it correctly.

My first advice is to let go of these guilt-trips. Parenting is hard enough, so let’s not beat ourselves up over every new challenge.

Break down hurdles

An important thing to consider is how many hurdles you can take away in the process. Think about things like: can my child undress him or herself? If the answer is no, that’s a hurdle and something to work on. It might be that your child is already learning to dress and undress at the nursery (we start at two years old), so ask the staff if this is the case and whether they have any tips.

It could also help to buy pull-down nappies rather than ones you need to fasten. Think about where you keep the potty and if your child can access it without your help.

In other words, try to see the whole process through their eyes: imagine you had to go to the toilet in a country where you do not speak the language, you cannot figure out the doorknobs, you don’t know where the toilet is, and you are wearing a jumpsuit that has a zip on the back. I’d definitely pee my pants a lot in that situation.

Let the potty become part of the furniture

Usually, children are ready to start potty training when they can tell you what they have done in their nappy. This means they start connecting what happens inside their bodies with what comes out, and that this is something they might have control over. If you are alert to these signs, you will be able to play into your child’s development more easily.

It is a good idea to have a potty available in the room you spend the most time in. It doesn’t matter if your child doesn’t know why it’s there or doesn’t use it correctly, but just becoming familiar with it will make your child more likely to use it.

Don't stress

As with most pedagogical trials, the best way to tackle toilet training is calmly. Unless your child has medical issues, he or she will become toilet trained sooner or later, and the less we force children, the easier it will be for them to manage.

Try to separate your own anxiety from the process. Your child is well-attuned to your emotional state and will pick up on your stress even if you claim you are relaxed.

One way of addressing this might be to say: “Do you find it scary? I am also a bit nervous about it, but I think we can just try it and see what happens.” This way, your child knows they can trust their instinct because you have confirmed your own anxiety in an accessible way and made the whole process easier.

Merel Miedema is an early childhood educator in Amsterdam, where she works at one of the city’s oldest independent and green crèches. She writes the Luxembourg Times’ Crèche Life column, published on the website every other Saturday.



