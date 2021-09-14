Higher education in Luxembourg

The University of Luxembourg has 46 master's and 17 bachelor's degrees, but you can also opt for four private higher education establishments - Sacred Heart, MUDEC, Lunex and LSB

The University of Luxembourg was founded in 2003, making higher education in-country a recent phenomenon. Before that, students typically moved abroad to neighbouring countries or within the EU to pursue their degrees.

Luxembourg has come a long way in twenty years with several relatively new private institutions offering MBAs and business programmes, although the University of Luxembourg is still the only public one in the country.

A little bit about Luxembourg University first

The University of Luxembourg (Uni.lu) has positioned itself as a multilingual and internationally focused research university at the heart of the European Union. There are 17 bachelor and 46 master degrees in a variety of faculties, namely Science, Technology and Medicine; Law, Economics and Finance; and lastly Humanities, Education and Social Sciences. The school also offers PhD studies within all faculties.

Many of the programmes are either bi- or trilingual (French-English or French-German), with some recent additions taught entirely in English. Promoting mobility and encouraging multicultural exchange, some courses are also bi- or tri-national, meaning students are required to spend one or more semesters abroad at partnering schools. Uni.lu has more than 350 exchange agreements and research co-operations with institutions all over the world.

A small university, it attracts some 6,000 students but they come from 129 different countries with academic staff representing 94 different nationalities, giving it third place for International Outlook in The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021.

Tuition fees are also quite low, with the average bachelor or master degree costing €400 per semester.

Apart from Uni.lu, there are four more higher education institutions, all private. Sacred Heart University, Luxembourg School of Business and Lunex University are all accredited by the Luxembourg Ministry of Higher Education and Research.

Sacred Heart University

Located in the Chamber of Commerce in Kirchberg, Sacred Heart University Luxembourg (SHULU) is the European branch of Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, USA which also has an additional campus in Ireland.

Collaborating with Luxembourgish businesses, the university focus is on curricula tailored to the needs of working professionals. The AACSB-accredited school offers full-time and part-time MBAs, as well as business certificates and open enrolment programmes for professionals looking to develop their network and skill set. Courses range from Corporate Finance, Digital Management, Leadership, and Private Equity, and are taught both in-class and online, in English.

Partnerships with local and international companies help students to pursue internships as well as extend their network for future job opportunities. This has resulted in a community of approximately 700 alumni students and a wide range of professional connections, which makes it the largest MBA student network in Luxembourg. Alumni include, senior managers at the European Investment Bank, an MP, the MD of Ampacet, marketing directors at Amazon, and a Chairman of the Board of British Steel.

Tuition fees are around €15,000 per semester for the part-time MBA and around €19,000 for the full-time MBA.

Luxembourg School of Business

Luxembourg School of Business (LSB) is an international graduate business school that was created in 2014. Focused on delivering management education in English, the school offers part-time MBAs, a two-year master’s degree in management, as well as bespoke courses for individuals or companies. Students can specialise in the fields of Financial Management, Data Analytics, Strategic Talent Management or Digital Business and Finance.

Its flagship offer is the weekend MBA, a flexible two-year master's programme giving working professionals the possibility to combine a full-time job with studying two weekends per month. During the pandemic, LSB also launched the Mini-MBA for changing times, a four-week online certification.

As an Erasmus accredited school, the LSB co-operates with universities around the world allowing students to participate in exchange initiatives.

As of the autumn semester 2021, the LSB campus is located at the former Villeroy & Boch site, the Château de Septfontaines.

Tuition fees are around €9,000 per year for full-time programmes and €30,000 for the two-year Weekend MBA.

LUNEX University

Founded in 2016 and based in Differdange, which was named European Sports City in 2018, Lunex University is a private institution for higher education in the field of sports and health. The recently renovated campus is well-equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and provides bachelor and master degrees.

The three programmes offered as both bachelor and master degrees are Physiotherapy, Sport and Exercise Science, and International Sport Management. All are taught in English by an international academic team and about 600 students are currently enrolled. Lunex is also part of Erasmus, with a couple of partner institutions in Europe.

Tuition fees are around €27,000 in total for a bachelor degree, and €18,000 in total for a master degree.

Miami University John E. Dolibois European Center

Miami University John E. Dolibois European Center (MUDEC) is an overseas campus of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. The centre enables American students to come to Luxembourg for a semester and seeks to strengthen Luxembourg-American ties. Students are accommodated by Luxembourgish host families, and are encouraged to engage with the local community as well as travel within Europe.

MUDEC also offers scholarships to Luxembourg-based students to study at Miami University in Ohio.

The MUDEC campus is based at Differdange and is named after Luxembourg native John E. Dolibois, who emigrated to the United States in 1931 and went on to study at Miami University. He served in the US army in WWII as an interrogator of Nazi war criminals, and later became the United States ambassador to the Grand Duchy.

The Dolibois European Center houses roughly 100-120 students per semester and has over 11,000 alumni.

