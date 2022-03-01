What really goes on behind crèche doors

In the first article of a new column on life in a crèche, early childhood educator Merel Miedema talks about looking after a room full of toddlers

In the first article of a new column on life in a crèche, early childhood educator Merel Miedema talks about looking after a room full of toddlers

I have the best job in the world. It’s not the job I dreamed of as a little girl (sea captain), or the job I envisioned while at university studying English Literature (editor at Penguin), but I love it and cherish it.

I work at a crèche, with children from three months to four years old, and couldn’t imagine myself doing any other job. I think the world of "my" kids, worry about them when they are struggling, feel proud when they achieve (even the smallest of) victories, and cry bittersweet tears when they leave for school.

Of course, working with someone else’s child isn’t always easy. Unfortunately, my husband and I are unable to have children, so I will never fully understand what it is to be a parent, and what happens at home. My colleagues and I get glimpses of it through our interactions with the children, but the picture mostly stays blurry. And vice versa, parents never have the full picture of what happens while their children are with us.

The most important thing to remember as a parent whose child goes to crèche is that even though it is our job to work there and we have a professional attitude, we adore the children and want them to be healthy and happy. We always strive to help children become as self-reliant as they can be, to understand and be able to cope with their emotions, and to feel comfortable in their own skin.

I follow a few basic principles to help make that happen: acknowledging emotions and providing boundaries, 'say what you mean, mean what you say', and hugs. Through applying these principles to children of all ages, my colleagues and I provide a safe and reliable atmosphere for them to grow.

While we acknowledge childrens' emotions and provide boundaries, we do not allow them to run the show. We are the adults, we know the goal, which is why we make the rules. Within the safety of those rules, however, it is also important to provide room for the child’s emotions and experience.

That is what 'say what you mean, mean what you say' is about: be a reliable and trustworthy grown-up, which a child can count on and feel safe with. And the hugs? Well, they heal the soul - and can make any child (or adult) feel safe, loved and wanted.

Merel Miedema is an early childhood educator in Amsterdam, where she works at one of the city’s oldest independent and green crèches



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.