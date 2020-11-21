Luxembourg may be small, but there is plenty going on for children and teens. You just need to know where to look

What shall we do with the kids?

Local websites list weekly kids' activities. Photo: Shutterstock

Seasonal festivals, fairs, sports events, museums and open days are plentiful, as well as climbing walls, family walking trails, playgrounds and day trips in the greater region.

Online family what's on guides

whatsonforkids.lu – probably the most comprehensive guide in English to weekend events, regular activities and 501 things to do with kids in and around Luxembourg.

www.petitweb.lu – listing activities, workshops and events, suggestions for day trips, and seasonal festivals.

www.kideaz.lu – more listings searchable by date and more ideas for days out.

www.supermiro.lu – site with a section for kids and teens activities, places to visit, restaurants and events, which you can search by location. It also has a phone app version.

TravelmatKanner - English-language Facebook blog page that is full of great ideas explored in person by the blogger and her family.

www.visitluxembourg.com - lists everything from animal parks to circular walks.

Museums

Luxembourg has plenty of museums that cover history, art, science, electricity, transport and even a moosuem dedicated to the humble cow.

Art galleries

In addition, art galleries such as MUDAM, Luxembourg Casino and Villa Vauban run regular workshops for kids as well as child-friendly tours of art collections.

Nature, animals and playgrounds

There are plenty of parks open year round in Luxembourg Photo Serge Waldbillig

Nature centres contain permanent displays, but often open for special weekend events where children can learn about nature, build and make things from natural materials, and try natural foods. You can find six themed family nature trails in this article, and links to plenty more.

For more local fun, read about where to find the best playground. For exotic animals, children can see Lemurs and Meerkats at Parc Merveilleux (open March/April to end September) or feed deer, goats and highland cattle at the animal park in Gaalgebierg (open year round).

Schengen museum Photo: Anne-Aymone Scmitz

Theatre and events

Search for event tickets using filters to find out about the circus, ballet, theatre, musical performances, and other spectaculars at luxembourg-ticket.lu. The library Il Etait Une Fois has regular storytime and craft workshops in several languages.

Swimming pools

The Grand Duchy has an array of indoor and outdoor swimming pools (summer months only), many with slides, wave machines and other delights to keep the kids splash-happy. If you prefer an alfresco dip, try one of Luxembourg's lakeside or riverside beaches (again, only in the warmer months).

Amusement parks and teenagers

Kayaking is just one activity in our article on what to do with teenagers Photo: Point24

Entertaining teenagers can be hard, so we've put together a list of things to do from kayaking, to trampolining, and escape rooms to free festivals. If all else fails, you are sure to keep them happy with a trip to an amusement theme park in the region.

Castles, picnics or Roman ruins

There are several castles you can visit, some holding medieval festivals during the year, where little ones can travel back in time to watch battles between knights.

For a relaxed summer day out, try one of these picnic spots, and if you want to get away from the crowds there are plenty of places to get off the beaten track.

For a cafe that has space for a stroller, check our list here, and our article on parent, baby and toddler activities.

Family trips in the greater region

There are also many things to do in the greater region, although please check the latest information on Covid restrictions for entry into a country and check website links for entry restrictions or timed tickets.

Days out in France

Days out in Belgium

Days out in Netherlands

Days out in Germany

