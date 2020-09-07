Where to learn Luxembourgish

There are many places to learn the national language, whether you want to take the Sproochentest or just integrate better, know your neighbours, and support your children in the local school system

Some tutors specialise in preparing students for the Luxembourg nationality test Photo: Jacques Schneider

If, like many foreign residents, you are thinking of taking the Sproochentest and applying for Luxembourgish nationality, or if you simply just want to communicate with your friends and neighbours, integrate better, and help support your children in the local education system, there are plenty of places to learn Luxembourgish.

The government, non-profit organisations, local communes and schools, in addition to private companies and tutors, are ready and waiting to help you move beyond "Moien". And, if you've already gained a basic level of language skills, you can join a language cafe to get some practise.

Welcome and Integration Contract (CAI)

You can sign a Contrat d'accueil et d'intégration (CAI) with the Ministry of Family Affairs, Integration and the Greater Region if you are over 16-years-old and not a Luxembourgish national. Foreign residents who sign one are entitled to a reduced rate on language courses, free citizenship education courses and an orientation day to help with integration.

This contract replaces the original OLAI one when the organisation was subsumed into the National Reception Office at the beginning of 2020. You can make an appointment online for a guidance and information session which will determine the best language course (Luxembourgish, French or German) for you.

Whilst CAI does not run language courses itself, you can use your discounts at several places, including the National Institute for Languages (INL), some non-profit associations, communes and schools. You can book an online appointment and find out more about CAI here.

In addition, you can undertake a free course on Citizenship Education which provides information on Luxembourg institutions, and the basic conditions of community life. The course is at least 6 hours long, and is divided into several sessions. It is delivered in German, English, French, Luxembourgish and Portuguese.

Free half-day Orientation Days are held at least twice a year where you can learn more about administrative formalities and citizenship initiatives, get guidance and advice on access to public services and attend presentations given by representatives of the private and public sectors.

The CAI contract lasts for 2 years, but if you don't reach the level of language attainment needed for nationality or complete the citizenship courses you can enter into a new contract.

The INL

The government-recognised INL has courses – at Glacis (Limpertsberg), Mersch and Belval – in Luxembourgish at all levels, and courses specifically designed to take you through the nationality test. You can find sample tests here, and look for dates for the next test on this calendar.

Non-profits

If your budget is tight, non-profit organisations – and some communes and schools – offer intense or regular weekly courses. Some operate in conjunction with the CAI to provide discounted language classes.

Places to book a course

Luxembourg City

Ville de Luxembourg (Bonnevoie, Gare, Cents, Hollerich)

Association Grupo Amizade Caboverdeana

Africa House

Luxembourg Accueil Information

Training Centre Lucien Huss asbl (Luxembourg City, Esch-sur-Alzette and Wiltz) classes will be a mix of online and face-to-face.

ASTI runs Ma'an! providing help learning French or Luxembourgish from Arabic, Farsi and Tigrigna.

Elsewhere in Luxembourg

Landakademie runs courses in many towns and villages in Luxembourg – a full list can be found here.

MEC asbl (Echternach region).

Training Centre Lucien Huss asbl (Esch-sur-Alzette & Wiltz).

CNFPC (Esch-sur-Alzette and Ettelbruck).

Moien asbl (via Zoom or in-class).

Lifelong Learning runs a number of courses in various locations in Luxembourg.

Communes

Most communes will offer Luxembourgish languages classes, but, depending on size, some will not run these classes within the municipality. Instead they may offer places at a neighbouring commune or with a non-profit organisation.

Some of the communes that run language classes locally include: Bascharage, Bertrange, Dippach, Differdange, Esch-sur-Alzette, Kopstal, Kayl, Luxembourg City (Bonnevoie, Gare, Cents, Hollerich), Mamer, Reckange-sur-Mess, Strassen and Walferdange.

Schools

The following schools run evening classes for adults to learn Luxembourgish:

Lycée Classique de Diekirch

Lycée Technique d’Ettelbrück

Maacher Lycée

Private institutions, tutors

If you want one-to-one or intense tuition or someone who specialises in passing the Luxembourg nationality test, it might be best to seek private tutoring. Listed below are several options:

Babbelschoul

Berlitz Language Centre

Inlingua

Languages.lu

Prolingua

Learn Luxembourgish (including English to Luxembourgish book and CD and Skype classes). You can also pick up free tips from the Facebook page.

Letz'Pass the Sproochentest (small groups with the aim of passing the nationality test).

Free learning and practise

If you just need the basics, you could try this online course from Quattropole in partnership with the University of Luxembourg and the Ministry of Education.

You can also learn through games with the BattaKlang app and download the highly recommended Aurelux app (Aurélie Wagener also provides tuition).

If you've already mastered the language but need more practise, try a language cafe, there are several listed here.

Tandem Luxembourg is a free resource group on which you can offer free support with the languages that you speak and ask for help learning languages such as Luxembourgish.

Other useful resources

365 days to learn Luxembourgish

Let'z learn Luxembourgish (Skype slots available)

Luxembourgish with Anne (who also has lessons and courses)

Club Polyglotte Luxembourg (speaking practise)

Language Coaching Luxembourg

