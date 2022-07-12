After EU year of rail, Commission takes bus to Luxembourg

When the full European Commission leaves Brussels for a rare trip to Luxembourg on Wednesday, President Ursula von der Leyen and her team will opt for a bus, not the notoriously unreliable train between the two cities.

"Whether the speed of the train played a role in this decision, I cannot confirm here", Carole Thoma, spokeswoman for the European Commission in Luxembourg said in an email on Tuesday. "It is important, however, that the Commissioners and the President of the Commission arrive on time in Luxembourg for the audience with the Grand Duke," she said.

The audience with the world's only ruling grand duke is scheduled for 09:45h. To arrive on time by train, the Brussels VIPs would need to embark at 05:52h from the Schuman stop for a journey of around three hours, according to the schedules published by Luxembourg's national railway company CFL.



The decision to take the bus came after Brussels launched the "European Year of Rail" in 2021 to some fanfare, complaining that "only about 7% of passengers and 11% of goods travel by rail" and saying it would "present an action plan to boost passenger rail transport" in 2022.

The topic came up as a correspondent for Austria's Die Presse asked a Commission spokeswoman how the Commission planned to travel to Luxembourg to commemorate the first meeting of a predecessor of the EU, the High Authority of the European Coal and Steel Community, in 1952.



The train connection is notorious for its slow speed, often impacted by unexplained delays. The European Commission in March 2021 responded positively to a request from Luxembourg and Belgium to financially support the modernisation of the train connection between the two European capitals, with money set to come from the bloc's pandemic recovery fund.



In the early 1980s, passengers could travel from Luxembourg to Schuman - right in the heart of Brussels' EU district - in two hours and 16 minutes, ageing rail timetables buried in Luxembourg's national library attest. Those boarding in the Grand Duchy’s capital could make it to Amsterdam in six hours, Cologne in three hours – and there were even overnight trains to Madrid.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.