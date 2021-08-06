Luxembourg scoops bronze in EU's binge drinking race

Just over one in three adults reported a 'heavy drinking episode' once a month, the third-highest total in the bloc, according to Eurostat

Just over one in three adults reported a 'heavy drinking episode' once a month, the third-highest total in the bloc, according to Eurostat

While Luxembourg eagerly awaits the conclusion of one Olympic race on Saturday, it has scooped a bronze medal in a competition of a different kind – the EU’s heaviest binge drinkers.



Just over one in three adults in the Grand Duchy, 34%, had a “heavy drinking episode” at least once a month in 2019, according to figures published on Friday by the EU’s official statistics agency, Eurostat.

The Eurostat list measures heavy drinking as the “equivalent of more than 60g” of pure alcohol in a single sitting, which is around five bottles of 330ml beer.



The Grand Duchy came in third place out of 27 EU countries in the ranking, with only people in Romania, 35%, and Denmark, 38%, binge drinking more regularly. The rate in the Grand Duchy was almost double the EU average of 19%.



Luxembourg also came in second on the list of weekly alcohol intake, with 43% of adults drinking once every seven days, surpassed only by the Netherlands.



Daily intake was highest in Portugal, with one in five people consuming alcohol every day, followed by Spain and Italy.

Croatia was the EU country with the biggest proportion of people, 38%, who said they had either never consumed alcohol or had not done so in the past year.



The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.