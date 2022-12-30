Andrew Tate arrested on human trafficking charges

Influencer known for his misogynistic comments, his brother, and two others in police custody since Thursday

British-American influencer and former kick-boxer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania on Thursday on suspicion of rape and human trafficking, just days after he engaged in a Twitter spat with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Romania's anti-terror and organised crime police also arrested Tate's brother Tristan, as well as two Romanian suspects, after conducting five house searches in and near Bucharest.

The four are alleged to have engaged in human trafficking in Romania, the US and the UK since the start of 2021, forcing women into prostitution, according to a press release by Romania's prosecutor's office.

Tate is a 36-year-old influencer known for his misogynistic comments, with some 3.6 million followers on Twitter. His 'Hustler University' platform offers advice on how to get rich quick, for instance through trading crypto.



The suspects had lured six female victims with promises of marriage, and then forcefully held them in flats around Bucharest. They forced them to have sex to appear in pornographic videos, which they distributed online. One of the detainees also raped a victim twice, the press release said.

Press reports quoted a spokesperson for Tate as saying that the two brothers were helping the Romanian authorities "where they can", and that they had respect for their work. The spokesperson did not comment further.

Just days before, Tate had engaged in a spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg, which went viral on Twitter, taunting her with the large number of energy-guzzling sports cars he owns. A pizza box from Romania was visible in one of the video clips in which he mocked the 19-year-old, leading media to speculate it was the clue that gave away his location to the police.

Romanian police also raided Tate's house in April after the US embassy alerted them that an American woman might be held there. Police found two women who said they were being held there against their will, sparking the investigation into human trafficking that now led to the arrests.

