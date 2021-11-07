Anti-vaccine protesters storm French newspaper office

Protesters stormed a regional newspaper office in eastern France during a demonstration against Covid-19 measures at the weekend, the area’s prefecture confirmed on Sunday.



Around 100 people entered the building of L’Est Républicain in Belfort on Saturday, accusing the daily publication of “publishing fake news and lies”, according to a report of the incident on the newspaper’s website.



The demonstrators, who were unable to force entry to the editorial office, threw eggs in the building and ripped old articles off the wall.



The office of the state prefecture in Belfort said on Sunday that the judiciary had been informed of several incidents linked to the demonstration, including the storming of the newspaper and “threats to journalists”.

Protesters also broke into the town’s library and vandalised the local CPAM health insurance offices, the prefecture said.



Police were on the ground during the three incidents, the newspaper reported, but did not intervene due to insufficient numbers.



“An investigation will be launched,” the prefect of Belfort, Jean-Marie Girier, told the newspaper, who also indicated he will consider making it mandatory for protesters to seek prior approval for a demonstration in future. “I will consider all options now, in order to prevent public disturbances,” Girier added.

Almost 30,000 people participated in demonstrations across France on Saturday against the Covid-19 measures, the country’s Interior Ministry said. Protests have been held for several months against the restrictions, mainly on Saturdays.

