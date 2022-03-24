Asylum requests in Luxembourg rose almost 20% last year

Syrian, Eritrean and Afghan citizens made up nearly two-thirds of applications in 2021, as global travel rules were relaxed

The number of people seeking asylum in Luxembourg increased by almost a fifth last year, as international travel rules were relaxed following strict lockdowns in 2020, although applications remain well below pre-pandemic levels.

There were 1,355 first-time asylum applications from non-EU citizens in Luxembourg last year, according to figures released by the EU's official statistics agency Eurostat on Wednesday. That was up from 1,167 in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic led governments across the globe to shut their borders.

Almost two-thirds of those seeking refuge in the Grand Duchy in 2021 were from just three countries; Syria (445 applications), Eritrea (320) and Afghanistan (115), where the Taliban's takeover in August caused a mass exodus of refugees.

However, asylum applications remain well below pre-pandemic levels. In the five years before the public health crisis, there were more than 2,000 annual applications received, according to statistics published by the Immigration Ministry last March.

Across the EU as whole, there were 535,000 first-time asylum applications last year, an increase of more than a quarter compared to 2020. The volume is below the immediate pre-pandemic years and almost half the total registered in 2015 and 2016, when more than a million applications were processed across the bloc as Syrian refugees fled to the continent.



More than one in four refugees coming to Europe in 2021 applied for asylum in Germany, with Syrian, Afghan and Iraqi citizens representing 40% of all requests across the bloc last year, Eurostat said.

