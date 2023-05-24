Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Bankruptcy of MEP 'luxury' pension fund postponed"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Bankruptcy of MEP 'luxury' pension fund postponed".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Most Popular

1 Year Premium Access

2.42 / week
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

2.69 / week
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Bankruptcy of MEP 'luxury' pension fund postponed
Exclusive for subscribers
European parliament

Bankruptcy of MEP 'luxury' pension fund postponed

by Yannick LAMBERT 2 min. today at 09:03
New measures decided on Monday would see the deficit of the fund slashed to €86 million, which would have to be covered with taxpayer money
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Bankruptcy of MEP 'luxury' pension fund postponed"
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Bankruptcy of MEP 'luxury' pension fund postponed".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Most Popular

1 Year Premium Access

2.42 / week
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

2.69 / week
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.

More on this topic

What state or company pension provisions you can access if you work and pay social security contributions in Luxembourg
You must contribute for a minimum of 120 months to qualify for a public state pension Photo: Shutterstock