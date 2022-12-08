Brussels hands Luxembourg €67m for climate and jobs

The European Commission will hand a €67 million funding to Luxembourg over five years to help boost the country’s green transition and support the jobless, the bloc’s administrative arm said.

Around €23 million will go towards trying to reduce carbon emissions in construction and transport as well as helping to improve energy efficiency in public buildings, the Commission said on Wednesday.

Luxembourg has the highest ownership of cars per capita in the European Union. The EU has agreed to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035 to meet the climate goals of the Paris climate agreement but as of October 95% of Luxembourg-registered cars had petrol or diesel engines, Transport Minister François Bausch said last month.

The funding will come from the Commission’s European Regional and Development Fund, which aims to correct economic and social imbalances between EU countries, and the Just Transition Fund, aimed at alleviating socio-economic costs triggered by climate transition.

The money will also be spent on reducing light pollution in a bid to protect biodiversity and increasing renewable energy production, such as biomass and solar. Luxembourg’s biodiversity is suffering from urbanisation and agriculture, with half of all habitats and 45% all of species in a "bad state of conservation", the Commission said in a report published in September.

Jobs, education

Almost €16 million will go towards employment and education, including supporting jobseekers and help those who are in training to find work, financing advice services for start-ups and improving low qualified and older workers’ skillsets.

The number of people unemployed in Luxembourg stalled in October, standing at the highest level seen this year, the latest data published by unemployment agency ADEM showed. More than 14,600 people were registered with ADEM at the end of October – up 4% compared with September and 13% higher than in the same period last year – while the number of open jobs remains high with more than 13,000 positions available.

The funding will also be used to combat the problem of pupils dropping out of school without any qualifications – an issue some studies have pinned on the country’s multilingual school system, bad relationships with teachers and issues at home. The number of school drop-outs rose by 20% during the pandemic as students struggled with online learning during lockdowns, Education Minister Claude Meisch said previously.

