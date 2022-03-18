Bulgarian ex-premier Borissov detained in EU fraud probe

Boyko Borissov was prime minister of Bulgaria up until last year

Bulgarian police detained former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in a probe related to unspecified investigations carried out by the Luxembourg-based European Union Public Prosecutor’s Office.

His former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov was also detained along with Menda Stoyanova, a former parliamentary head of the budget committee, and Sevdelina Arnaudova, his former head of media relations, according to a statement from the police.

Borissov ran the European Union’s poorest country for more than a decade until last April, amid multiple accusations that he failed to fight high-level corruption. The EPPO investigates and prosecutes fraud against the EU budget and financial interests.

The EPPO declined to comment "for the time being", a spokeswoman told the Luxembourg Times in an email on Friday morning.



The Bulgarian interior ministry said on Thursday the operation was ongoing and raids were carried out at multiple locations. No other information nor a reaction from Borissov was immediately available.

Each country taking part in EPPO – all EU countries bar Poland, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark and Sweden – have at least one prosecutor in Luxembourg working with teams in their home countries to investigate fraud and crimes against EU funds.

The EU's Luxembourg-based fraud fighting institution secured its first conviction last year after a former Slovak mayor was handed a three-year suspended sentence for providing false documents to illegally obtain financial aid from EU money.

