Court dismisses Puigdemont 2019 case over lawmaker role

Decision is largely symbolic, as Parliament had already reinstated the Catalan independence leader in 2019

Decision is largely symbolic, as Parliament had already reinstated the Catalan independence leader in 2019

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ) dismissed a 2019 bid by Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont to be reinstated as a member of the European Parliament, a role he had temporarily been unable to fulfil as he was on the run from Spain.

The EU Parliament would not allow Puigdemont to do his work after he had been elected as a member of the Parliament in June 2019, given that he could not take the required oath in Spain, for fear of getting arrested.

Puigdemont brought a court action against the decision three years ago, but the ECJ said on Wednesday the claim was inadmissible.

The ruling is largely symbolic. Puigdemont was allowed back in the game after months of sitting on the bench. This was after the court ruled that another Catalan leader, Oriol Junqueras - who was in jail at that time - should have enjoyed immunity and should have been allowed to travel.

It is unclear how the Luxembourg court’s decision to reject Puigdemont’s 2019 appeal will affect his future. The Catalan separatist leader has been fighting extradition to Spain, where he is charged with sedition after calling an independence referendum in Catalonia in 2017.



Puigdemont was arrested in Italy in 2021, before travelling back to his home in Belgium, where he is currently exercising his role as MEP.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.