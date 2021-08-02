Judge at second-highest EU court dies

Barna Berke began working for the General Court of the European Union in 2016

A judge at the European Union’s second-highest court has died, the Luxembourg-based body said on Monday.

“It is with profound sadness that the Court of Justice of the European Union has to announce the death of Mr Barna Berke, judge of the General Court of the European Union,” the court said in a statement.

Berke was born in 1966 and was a lawyer at the Budapest bar and a legal adviser at the Hungarian Parliament when the country acceded the European Union. He began his position at the General Court on 19 September 2016.

The General Court of the European Union is part of the top EU court, the European Court of Justice (ECJ), which is also based in the Grand Duchy. Some cases are heard in this court before being passed on to the ECJ.

The General Court was due to gradually increase from 28 judges to 56 from February last year, giving each EU country two judges instead of one. But following the UK’s exit from the EU, the court will now have 54 judges.



