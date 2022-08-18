Denmark opens Rwanda office as part of asylum centre plan

The plans by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have come under fire from opposition parties, and may not go through

Denmark will open an office in Rwanda as the Nordic country seeks to set up an asylum centre outside of the European Union to reduce the number of people seeking refuge.

The office, which will be manned by two diplomats, will be based in the capital of Kigali, the Danish foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

In the UK, plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda have spurred a long-running legal spat and the issue has become a theme for the Conservative Party leadership candidates.

In Denmark, the minority Social Democrat government has faced opposition from its support parties in parliament over its goal to send asylum seekers to a centre outside of the EU. It’s not certain it will be able to go through with the plan.

Last year, Denmark signed a deal with Rwanda to help fund the African country’s asylum system, but the two sides stopped short of agreeing to set up a centre for people seeking refuge in the Scandinavian nation that has some of Europe’s strictest immigration policies.

