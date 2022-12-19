EDF delays Cattenom reactor restart in blow to supply

Reactor number three will not go back online until March after traces of corrosion were found

Electricite de France (EDF) has postponed the restart of four nuclear reactors, including one at Cattenom right on Luxembourg's doorstep, adding a strain on power supplies in France and neighbouring countries.

Cattenom's reactor number three was scheduled to come back online in February after it had undergone repair works for corrosion, but EDF has put off its restart until the end of March, the operator said on Monday.

Right now, just two reactors - number two and four - are producing electricity, while reactor one is being repaired for what appears to be cracks in welded piping caused by corrosion. Reactor three has been offline since March.

The postponement of the Cattenom restart comes as EDF has delayed the powering up of three other reactors.

Longer-than-planned maintenance halts and repairs of unexpected pipe cracks are curtailing EDF’s nuclear output and turning France into a power importer when it is normally a key exporter. The nation’s grid operator has warned of a potential electricity shortfall in colder months as heating demand rises while the utility grapples with the reactor repairs.

EDF announced on Friday the delayed the startup of a new nuclear reactor in western France by several months into 2024 due to extended work. That project is already more than a decade late.

(Additional reporting by Bloomberg)

