EIB needs better grip on cash it hands out, groups say

The European Investment Bank needs drastic change to prevent the billions it lends across the world from harming the environment or human rights, a group of critics said, just as the EU bank seeks a bigger role in financial diplomacy.

On Wednesday, the board of directors of the bank are scheduled to discuss a revamp of the social and sustainability standards the EIB applies when lending out around €65 billion each year to countries across all continents, as Europe seeks to promote Western standards and gain influence abroad.

But the changes in the EIB's Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework (ESSF) are too half-hearted, a group of 23 organisations said in a letter to the bank, which is owned by the countries of the EU.

“A major overhaul of the draft ESSF is necessary for the Bank to uphold its commitment to support the sustainable development of the countries where it operates, particularly outside of the EU,” the letter said.

The EIB opened a new office in Kenya last year to gain more clout in developing nations and poorer countries neighbouring Europe in the wake of scrapped plans to designate a single EU development bank. It also wants to be seen as the EU's climate bank, blueprints for which have floated around occasionally.

Yet last year, the EU Ombudsman, whose job it is to hold EU institutions to account by investigating complaints, urged the EIB to do more to ensure that projects it finances through intermediaries also comply with its standards.

Middlemen

The same criticism was levelled by the non-profit organisations, which include human rights and climate groups as well as the European Network on Debt and Development (Eurodad), the CEE Bankwatch Network, and Counter Balance, which tracks public credit institutions such as the EIB.

The way the bank deals with financial intermediaries – banks in countries where EIB-funded projects are located and which act as the middleman to issue loans – needs “substantial improvement”, the groups said.



The EU lender does not always keep tabs of where all the money ends up and is currently “leaving it to final beneficiaries to self-police”, the letter from the groups states.

It’s important to know what intermediary banks are doing with the money of the EIB Xavier Sol, Counter Balance director

“It’s important to know what those intermediary banks are doing with the money of the EIB,” Counter Balance director, Xavier Sol, said in an interview. “As it stands, they don’t check all the final operations.”

The EU bank should oblige all intermediaries to refer high-risk projects to the EIB to review and approve, and force them to disclose environmental information about each project “for public scrutiny and accountability”, the letter said. The EIB is not compelled to publish details of borrowers’ projects, whether they are within or outside of the EU, Sol added.

The letter also criticises the paper for not including no-go areas for investments which could harm biodiversity. Endangered regions, such as the Amazon, the arctic, coral reefs and high mountains, should be “off-limits”, it said.

The bank had already included the comments in the draft it was about to adopt, a spokesperson said when asked about the letter. The ESSF sets out standards for the bank to follow in areas such as climate change, labour rights, environmental risks, pollution prevention and intermediated finance.



Human rights

The EIB also needs to work harder to make sure projects do not harm human rights, the groups said. “The bank does not conduct human rights due diligence and for years, it has not requested that any borrower conduct human rights impact assessments,” the letter said.

The EIB was "in the constant process of further improving our frameworks," EIB President Werner Hoyer said at the bank's annual press conference last week. "When we find holes in the system we are ready to close them,” he said.

Two years ago, a Luxembourg Times investigation revealed compliance gaps and a disregard for anti-money laundering rules at the EIB, when several internal emails showed the bank had entered business relationships without full compliance checks being carried out on the loan recipients.

Financial intermediaries played a central role in the flaws. An audit report found the EIB allowed loan repayments by third parties, raising the possibility that they stem from laundered assets. Around 30% of 53,000 incoming payments in 2018 were missing payer information, only showing the date, amount and name of the contract, according to the audit report. Most of them came from the EIB's correspondent banks.

The European Commission – represented on the board of directors – voted against a project in Nigeria at the time of those discussions, saying tax due diligence was "not sufficient" and that the "complex structure appeared 'fishy'", despite the EIB's then-Group Chief Compliance Officer Gerard Hütz saying in an email "extensive tax due diligence" had been carried out.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.