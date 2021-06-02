EU agrees deal to force multinationals to show profits and tax

French economist Gabriel Zucman, German European MP Sven Giegold, EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and Dutch European MP Paul Tang give a press conference on the launch of the European Tax Observatory, on June 1, 2021 in Brussels.

Negotiators from the EU Parliament and EU countries agreed on a deal to compel multinationals and their subsidiaries to disclose the tax they pay in each country, after five years of negotiation.



The so-called "public country by country reporting" rules are key to combat tax optimisation which often leads to tax avoidance. The rules would apply to firms with annual revenues of over €750 million.

"With the public Country-by-Country Reporting Directive, we have answered society's calls for more tax transparency," said MEP Evelyn Regner from the left coalition. "We have laid the foundations for tax transparency in the EU with this deal, and this is just the beginning."

The disclosures should make it clear which companies are using aggressive tax avoidance strategies by doing business in one country but shifting profits to countries with favourable taxes, such as Luxembourg.

While some information is already being exchanged between tax authorities, the text will require the information to be available on the internet using a common template and in a machine-readable format, according to a press release published on Tuesday night.

