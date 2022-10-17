EU agrees to new Iran sanctions over human-rights issues

A new package of sanctions hits Iran targeting 11 Iranian people and four entities

Protests for women's rights in Iran have erupted all over the world, including Luxembourg

European Union nations agreed Monday to a new package of sanctions on Iran over human-rights violations related to the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that she and her counterparts meeting in Luxembourg discussed the “serious situation” in Iran, including the deadly violence against protesters in recent weeks, adding that the sanctions package was approved.

The package targets 11 Iranian people and four entities, said Austria’s foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, although the names haven’t been released yet.

“It was clear that we can’t have no reaction, that we put our hands in our lap and just continue watching,” he said.

Protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly flouting strict Islamic dress codes.

