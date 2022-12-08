EU announces new sanctions after Putin warning

EU is 'stepping up the pressure on Russia', Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said

The European Union announced a ninth package of sanctions against Russia, including restrictions on access to drones, chemicals and technologies used for military purposes.

The measures, which need the backing of all EU member states, were made public hours after President Vladimir Putin warned that the threat of nuclear war in the world is rising, and reiterated that Russia will defend itself “with all means necessary.”

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the bloc’s latest set of penalties aimed at Moscow for its war on Ukraine, saying the EU is “stepping up the pressure on Russia.”

The Russian president told a Kremlin human-rights panel that the country’s nuclear arsenal is a “deterrent factor” in conflicts, and stopped short of pledging not to be the first to use them.

Warning that the threat of nuclear war in the world is rising, Putin reiterated that Russia will defend itself and its allies “with all the means we have if necessary,” and blamed the US and its allies for making nuclear threats.

“We won’t brandish them like a razor, running around the world, but we of course proceed from the fact they are there,” he said of Russia’s arsenal. “This is naturally a deterrent factor, not provoking expansion of conflicts but a deterrent and I hope everyone understands this.”

European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovkis, responding to Putin’s comments on the risk of nuclear war, said the EU will not give in to Russian blackmail and manipulation. He pledged to continue to provide support to Ukraine including providing €18 billion of financial assistance for the coming year.

“Ukraine needs our support and we are going to provide this support,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We are aiming for the first disbursement in January and we are sticking with this.”

