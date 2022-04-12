EU approves Luxembourg business energy aid package

The government will cover some of the extra energy costs that businesses have incurred

The EU Commission gave its green light to Luxembourg's aid package for companies that will see the state compensate businesses for skyrocketing energy costs, setting back taxpayers over €500 million.



Luxembourg will cover between 30% and 70% of a company's gas and electricity bill that exceeds twice the amount of their usual energy costs, according to the deal that the government, employers representatives and trade unions struck two weeks ago. The deal will also see the government pay out tax credits, while this year's second wage and pension indexation is postponed until next year.

On Tuesday, the EU Commission deemed the support package for businesses consistent with its stringent government aid rules, a press release said. The EU has previously launched numerous infringement procedures against Luxembourg's state aid, targeting the country's tax deals for multinationals.

The state aid will go to companies that spend at least 3% of their annual revenues on energy costs. However, only businesses that have recorded a net loss will benefit from payments of up to 70%.



Commodity prices have increased sharply as the global recovery from the pandemic gathers pace, while the invasion of Ukraine by Russia - Europe's foremost gas supplier - has further exacerbated the shock. The annual inflation rate in Luxembourg stood at 5.8% in February.

The government also dished out an aid package to private households, paying out tax credits worth up to €84 a month between August and March 2023 and subsiding fuel at the pump to the tune of 7.5 cents per litre. Rents are also frozen until the end of the year.

The support package will set the taxpayer back some €525 million, the government said.

