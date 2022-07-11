EU bodies recommend additional booster for people over 60

Luxembourg so far only recommend it for people aged 70 and above and last week shelved plans to introduce mandatory vaccinations

Two European medical agencies on Monday recommended a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose for people aged over 60 and those with certain medical conditions, as another pandemic wave is expected.

The European Medicine's Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s (ECDC) recommendation comes just days after Luxembourg decided against mandatory jabs for people over 50 years of age and those in jobs with a high risk of exposure to Covid, such as healthcare staff.

Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for Health, urged EU countries "to roll-out second boosters for everyone over the age of 60 as well as all vulnerable persons immediately", according to a press release by the EMA.



The authorities based in Stockholm and Amsterdam had already recommended such booster doses for everyone aged over 80 in April. Luxembourg immediately followed the recommendation to roll out more vaccines. In July, Luxembourg started rolling out a booster shot for people aged 70 and over.

Last Friday, the government decided against mandatory jabs for the time being for people over 50 years of age and those in professions which are highly exposed to Covid, going against a recommendation by experts to make it compulsory. Should the situation worsen, the idea could be reconsidered, the government said.

New infections with the coronavirus increased by nearly a third week on week in Luxembourg, data showed last Wednesday, as many European countries are going through surges.

Luxembourg, with a population of more than 640,000 has so far administered close to 1.3 million doses, but this includes a number of cross-border workers.



Last week, Luxembourg's top medical advisor said the country should brace for a return of Covid-19 restrictions if the pandemic worsens again in the autumn.





