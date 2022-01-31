EU energy taxation not in line with bloc's climate goals

The findings come from a report from the Luxembourg-based budget watchdog

Energy taxation across the European Union is not in line with the bloc’s climate goals, a report by the Luxembourg-based budget watchdog said on Monday.

The EU aims to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to a European Commission plan presented some three years ago.



But lower taxes on more polluting fuels, and only small changes in fossil fuel subsidies over the last 10 years are preventing countries across the 27-member bloc from reaching climate goals, the European Court of Auditors (ECA) said.

“Energy taxation, carbon pricing and energy subsidies are important tools for achieving climate goals,” said auditor Viorel Ştefan. “But current tax levels do not reflect the extent to which different energy sources pollute,” the report added.

Subsidies for higher polluting fossil fuel across EU states make up around 0.4% of countries' GDP on average, while renewable energy subsidies make up an average of 0.6%, the report said. Overall, subsidies handed out to member states amounted to over €55 billion per year, and 15 EU countries provided businesses and households with more fossil-fuel subsidies than renewable energy aid.

Phasing out fossil-fuel funding by 2025 - a goal which the EU and its members have committed to - will be a challenging social and economic transition, the report said.

The report criticised lower taxes on more polluting fuels across the EU, such as coal, compared to higher levies on less polluting energy sources such as electricity and natural gas.

It can also be difficult to tax polluting fuels in poor countries. In the poorest households in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, for example, people tend to spend more than 20% of their income on energy and transport bills, the report found.

To counteract this the auditors suggest that countries reduce taxes in other areas to make up for higher energy taxes, and communicate better the reason for higher levies on energy sources.

