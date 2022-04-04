Change Edition

EU ministers disagree on cutting off Russia's gas
Exclusive for subscribers
Ukraine

EU ministers disagree on cutting off Russia's gas

by John MONAGHAN 3 min. today at 16:17
At Luxembourg meeting, Germany and Austria oppose cutting off supplies, a decision that would require unanimity
Exclusive for subscribers
