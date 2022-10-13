EU nations opt for compromise on winter airline slot rules

European Union nations backed off from a confrontation over what proportion of takeoff and landing slots airlines should be compelled to use this winter.

Member states have agreed to a use-them-or-lose-them level of 75% for the airport slots, up from 64% now, as demand rebounds from the coronavirus crisis, according to a statement from the European Council on Wednesday.

A majority of EU members had previously sought only a 70% requirement in order to take pressure off their national carriers against a background of soaring inflation and energy prices, the war in Ukraine and a possible resurgence in Covid-19. That clashed with a push by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, for a return to the pre-pandemic stipulation of 80%.

Slot rules aim to encourage the utilisation of capacity at Europe’s crowded airports by stripping airlines of flights the following season if it drops below the set level. The requirement was slashed when Covid upended travel but was gradually increased with the rebound in demand, only for a labour shortage to limit flights over the summer, forcing airports themselves to trim schedules.

The council said it expects that legislation will be adopted on 17 October, before the winter timetable kicks in from 30 October.

