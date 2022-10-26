EU plans ‘seismic shift’ to ten-second bank transfers

Legislation would force banks to introduce instant payment services, with only 11% of euro credit transfers moving instantly at present

EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said the change would be comparable to the move from mail to email

The European Union is seeking to jumpstart the rollout of instant payments, where it significantly lags behind countries in Asia and Latin America.

The bloc’s executive arm adopted a proposal on Wednesday to make such payments in euros available to all citizens and businesses holding a bank account in the bloc, allowing money transfers at any time of any day within 10 seconds.

“Moving from ‘next day’ transfers to ‘ten seconds’ transfers is seismic and comparable to the move from mail to email,” Mairead McGuinness, EU commissioner for financial services, said in a statement.

“This facility to send and receive money in seconds is particularly important at a time when bills for households and SMEs are increasing and every cent counts.”

The new legislation, which has to be approved by 27 member states and the European Parliament, would allow for obligatory introduction of instant payment services by banks.

Currently, only 11% of euro credit transfers move instantly. With traditional transfers taking up to three days, almost €200 billion are locked in transit on any given day, according to the European Commission.

The proposal, which amends the 2012 regulation on the Single Euro Payments Regulation, or SEPA, would ensure that the price charged for instant payments in euro doesn’t exceed the price for traditional transfers.

It would also oblige providers to verify the match between the bank account number with the name of the beneficiary to avoid mistakes and fraud. Service providers would have to verify their clients at least daily against EU sanctions lists, rather than for each transaction.

The Commission expects that the legislation should help boost the use of instant payments, which aren’t currently being offered by a third of banks in the bloc, and lower transaction costs, which in Italy can be as high as €30 per payment. It also aims to allow for smoother verification of cross-border instant payments that can in many cases be wrongly rejected due to insufficient sanctions screening.

The commission would like to see the share of instant payments increase to 70% in the medium to long term, an EU official said.

By contrast, Brazil’s instant-payments platform Pix has been a success, with more than 113 million Brazilians and 8 million companies using it to make at least one instant payment or transfer.

The obligation to offer the service of receiving instant euro payments will apply six months after the legislation comes into force in the eurozone, while the obligation to offer the service of sending such payments will apply in 12 months.

Non-euro states will apply such obligations to providers 2 years later than the dates applicable in the euro area.

