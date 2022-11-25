EU postpones oil price cap talks to Monday amid split

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said it was crucial that the measure agreed was sufficient to hit Russia's revenues

European Union diplomats won’t meet on Friday or over the weekend to discuss the oil-price cap as divisions within the bloc remain entrenched, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bloc has been locked in a fight over how strict the Group of Seven-led price cap should be. Countries like Poland objected to the EU executive arm’s proposal to set a $65 (€62.48) per barrel limit, saying it was too generous to Russia. Other nations, including Greece, don’t want to go below that level.

“If you put the price cap too high, it doesn’t really bite,” European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “Oil is the biggest source of revenue for Russian budget, so it’s very important get this right so it really has an impact on Russia’s ability to finance this war.”

Diplomats had been optimistic that they could finalise a deal on Friday, but positions are yet to move enough, said the people, who asked for anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations. The bloc is feeling deadline pressure, with EU sanctions on Russian oil set to kick in on December 5.

(Additional reporting by Jorge Valero and Maria Tadeo)



©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

