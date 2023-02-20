Euro-zone consumer confidence reaches highest in a year

The consumer confidence rise suggests the region will avoid a recession this year

People make their way through an underpass in Luxembourg City

Euro area consumer sentiment rose to the highest in a year, the climb signalling resilience and rising hope that the region can dodge recession this year.

A gauge of confidence compiled by the European Commission, euro area consumer sentiment increased to -19 in February from -20.7 in January, according to a release on Monday. That is in line with a reading by economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

An unexpectedly mild winter will probably help the 20-nation euro zone avoid an economic downturn following the spike in energy prices triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The outlook is also brightening thanks to slowing inflation, though the European Central Bank remains wary of underlying price pressures and is continuing to raise interest rates.

Luxembourg's consumer confidence has also been continuously on the rise since August 2022, according to the central bank's monthly survey on the subject.

"In January, households' perception of their financial situation declined somewhat, while their intentions in terms of major purchases stabilised," Luxembourg's central bank sai.d



"Households' expectations of both the general economic situation in Luxembourg and their financial situation improved significantly," it added.

