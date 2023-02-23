European Commission blocks staff from using TikTok

EU staff were banned from using the video-sharing application due to security concerns about its data collection practices

The European Commission suspended staff from using TikTok Inc. over security concerns related to the social media app’s data-collection practices.

Staff were ordered to delete the short-video app from mobile phones and corporate devices, including personal devices that use commission apps, a commission spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

Western governments including the US and UK have become increasingly worried about TikTok’s potential national security risk, in light of concerns around its Chinese parent company, ByteDance Ltd. The EU suspension follows a decision by the US Congress at the end of last year to restrict TikTok from federal government devices.

“This measure aims to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyberattacks against the corporate environment of the Commission,” the EU’s executive arm wrote in a statement.

Employees were given until March 15 to get rid of it, the commission said in an email to employees on Thursday that was viewed by Bloomberg.

A commission spokesperson said it’s also informed other EU institutions about the suspension and that the decision was not the result of any pressure from the US.

“We are disappointed with this decision, which we believe to be misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions,” a TikTok spokesperson said. “We have contacted the Commission to set the record straight.”

TikTok is creating three data centers in Europe to store data locally, reduce employees’ access to data and minimize data flows outside Europe, the spokesperson added.

The European Union is becoming more aggressive in its approach to TikTok. After a call with TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew in January, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said the EU will ban the platform if it does not follow content moderation and data rules.

“We will not hesitate to adopt the full scope of sanctions to protect our citizens if audits do not show full compliance,” Breton wrote.

Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager has been more cautious about imposing a complete ban of the platform similar to discussions in the US, telling Swedish media this month that a ban is “not on the table.”

“If we ban someone from doing business in Europe, we need strong reasons,” Vestager said. “As long as they live up to the law, they can conduct their business in Europe.”

The Dutch intelligence agency is also probing potential risks associated with government workers using TikTok on their phones. French President Emmanuel Macron has also raised concerns about the platform and its impact on young users.

Politico reported on the ban earlier.

