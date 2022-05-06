European Parliament building launched after epic delays

European Court of Auditors has warned over higher costs as project dragged on for more than a decade

It will take another two years before all 3,000 employees at the European Parliament in Luxembourg will work in one office, a building which has been plagued with delays ever since it was conceived in the late 2000s.



Grand Duke Henri will inaugurate the 240,000 square metre building on Tuesday, despite the fact that some 2,300 workers already moved in March last year and their remaining 700 colleagues will not join them before 2024 - a full 13 years after builders first submitted their bids for the work.

The offices were initially due to be ready by 2017 following the Parliament’s first call for tender back in 2011. But two bids from contractors reportedly came in over budget, which meant work on the building - off avenue John F. Kennedy in the European quarter of Kirchberg - came to a stand-still in 2012.



After rejigging the plans, the foundation stone was laid in 2013, with an eye to complete the extension to the Konrad Adenauer building by 2018. By then, the timeline had slipped to 2022. Later, it was pushed back by yet another year.

The building - which includes a 16-storey tower - is now expected to be ready by the end of 2023 for staff to move in from 2024, the European Parliament said in an email. All workers in Luxembourg will then be based in the same building instead of being scattered across several locations. The liaison offices for the Parliament as well as for the European Commission - which exist in each of the EU's 27 countries – will also be based in the new building.

Aerial View of the building, surrounded by other EU institutions in Kirchberg European Parliament

The European Court of Auditors, which acts as the bloc’s financial watchdog, three years ago warned the delays could mean higher costs for taxpayers. The budget had escalated from a first projection of €317.5 million to €432.8 million, the auditors said at the time, adding the final price was unknown due to rising construction costs and Parliament’s office rents in other buildings.

The latest estimated construction cost stands at €414.2 million, the spokeswoman said.

“Grouping all of the European Parliament in Luxembourg’s services under one roof allows for huge savings in energy, water, security and facilities management,” the European Parliament said in a press release ahead of the building’s official inauguration on Tuesday.

The European Parliament is one of the institutions based in Luxembourg which faces difficulties to recruit and retain staff in the Grand Duchy. Workers are being offered the same salary as they would for the same job in Brussels, where cost of living is significantly lower, mainly due to cheaper housing.



The institutions have been appealing to the Commission for years to raise the salaries of those working in Luxembourg, but a Commission report published in April said raising wages is not necessarily the solution because many already live in neighbouring countries where housing costs are lower.

Some staff will have bought a property in Luxembourg many years ago, when housing prices were within reach and were similar or even lower than prices in the Belgian capital, and will have made a significant gain, the report also stated.



The public can visit the new building and an exhibition entitled 'European Parliament and Luxembourg' between 15:00 and 19:00 on Tuesday, 10 May.

