Eurozone employment tops pre-Covid level, shrugs off Omicron

Officials say they don’t yet seen signs of excessive wage pressures

Employment in the euro area exceeded its pre-pandemic level, shrugging off surging Covid-19 infections to highlight the economy’s increasing resilience to virus disruptions.



The number of employed people rose 2.1% from a year ago in the final quarter of 2021, reaching 161.8 million, data released Tuesday showed. That’s the third straight increase since the 19-nation currency bloc emerged from a double-dip recession.

The region’s jobless rate hit a record low in December, Eurostat reported this month.

While a global supply squeeze and a fresh virus wave dented economic expansion at the end of 2021, companies say that they’re optimistic that bottlenecks will dissipate this year, while restrictions on movement may soon be loosened.

That’s kept hiring and private consumption intact -- even in the face of record inflation. A separate report confirmed that gross domestic product expanded by 0.3% from the previous quarter in the three months through December.

The European Central Bank is watching labour dynamics closely as it assesses whether soaring prices are likely to persist. While officials say they don’t yet seen signs of excessive wage pressures, President Christine Lagarde struck a surprisingly hawkish tone following this month’s policy meeting and refused to rule out an interest-rate hike later this year.

